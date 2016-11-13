The Reluctant Townie: Election night: Burning down the house

By now, I'm sure you've found a way to get a handle on this.

But for me, it's still election night, or technically the wee hours of the morning after, and I can't sleep. Donald Trump has just given his acceptance speech and all of the slack-jawed news anchors, media pundits and political experts have ripped off their earpieces and shuffled out into the night, their bruised and weary faces planted in the sidewalk, leaving us to grapple with the reality of this new situation and the consequences it will bring.

Currently, it's quiet in my house, and nothing has spontaneously burst into flame — my wife and kids are asleep upstairs, and I'm a little jealous that they get to live in the world of yesterday for a few more hours — but my brain is full of radio static and I guess I'd like to put some words alongside this feeling while it's still fresh, to document this toxic concoction of bubbling anxieties and raw bile.

I'm struggling to remember the last time I experienced such a sustained sensation of churning dread. I think back to watching news of the Deepwater Horizon spill, checking in every day to find crude oil was still spewing into the ocean, choking the ecosystem even as we slept. When would it end? The media didn't know — weeks, maybe months, certainly not anytime soon.

In this case, I know there will be a minimum of four years of President Trump (God help me for typing that) with at least two years of a Republican-controlled Congress and Senate, so it's as if that cold feeling in the pit of my stomach went from crashing on the couch to living on the couch and defecating in the shower.

You know what I mean?

I guess, statistically, there's close to a 50 percent chance that you don't know what I mean, because you voted for Trump, and cheers to you. To the victor goes what's spoiled.

I'll admit that you got me pretty good. I didn't think there were enough of you out there to pull it off. But joke's on me, and while there are a number of factors that contributed to the success of your candidate — Wikileaks, the KKK, the DNC, the FBI — ultimately, you guys turned out at the polls in the places that mattered and showed us godless liberal city folk what's what.

But before you go meme-blasting Facebook into oblivion, take note of the raw numbers. You may have won the election, but you didn't win by an overwhelming majority. In fact, when all of the ballots have been counted, you may not have won by a majority at all. (God bless that rigged system, eh, Mr. Trump?) The demographics of your plurality are not expanding; as the years turn to decades, your elderly stronghold will expire and the young people who will be replacing them in the electorate just voted overwhelmingly blue on Tuesday (except for those misguided teenagers, literal or worse, who voted third party).

So maybe think twice before you pull out that told-ya-so stick and start swinging it with presumed impunity. We are not likely to forget who you are, and there are more of us than there are of you. Although you undoubtably have more/better guns, and I respect that. So take it easy, pal — we can still be friends.

In fact, it would be great if we could all come together and not self-destruct, but I understand how much contempt you must feel for me at this moment, because the reciprocal is burning just as molten hot in my core. I know that much of it is misplaced, and I'm doing my very best to keep a lid on my disgust, but contents are under pressure.

Electing Hillary Clinton didn't mean as much to me as rejecting the darkness of Donald Trump's campaign, as it had become an embodiment of an ugliness in this country (sneering, xenophobic nativism) that I had hoped we were leaving behind. And the realization that almost half of the country — that is, every other person you meet on the street — voted FOR that same sneering, xenophobic nativism is beyond heartbreaking.

I always strive to see both sides of an issue, because I understand that even Sean Hannity is a human being, and people have real reasons for believing the things they believe. But I have a hard time understanding how anyone could fail to see Trump for the glaring neon billboard that he is. He is not shy about advertising it.

The only silver lining I can see is that Trump is an unknown quantity that, mathematically speaking, has the potential to be an amazing president of the people, if only by spectacular, cosmic accident. Perhaps he will retain his composure on an international stage, maybe he will rewrite his legacy in popular culture, maybe he really does mean well. I realize as I type that how absurdly delusional it sounds, but you've got to have hope.

Meanwhile, this country has no choice but to wait until the ringing in our ears dissipates and forge ahead while the kids fight in the back seat, without driving off of a cliff and into an active volcano.

On one hand, I get it. I voted for Bernie Sanders in the primaries. I am frustrated with politics, too. The gridlock. The corruption. The system has not been working for anyone; the atmosphere has become too divisive and partisan.

But only time will tell what we've done here.

I worry that truth and justice have fallen into a death spiral. This election was fought and won on social media, where competing realities exist, where fiction is gleefully paraded as truth, where no one cares enough to click on the link and read the story behind the headline, let alone find another source to corroborate their snarky Willy Wonka meme.

I don't see a way that particular problem gets any better from this point forward.

Well, I should get some sleep. In the morning, I have to get up and figure out a way to explain all of this to a 5-year-old who is savvy enough to know there was something real at stake here.

Ryan Jackson may or may not be drinking to infinity and beyond, and he can be reached at thereluctanttownie@hotmail.com.