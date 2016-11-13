Sidney farmer has 'em gobbling up his free-range livestock

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette David Bane shows off one of the turkeys he raised at his farm north of Sidney. Image

SIDNEY — David Bane grew up in a family of seven boys and two girls, so Thanksgiving rotates each year among him and his brothers.

This year he and his wife, Susan, will visit brother Ted in Lexington, Ky. If it were David's turn, he would be grilling a turkey at the Homer Lake Forest Preserve for his side of the Bane family Thanksgiving.

And it wouldn't be a Butterball from a supermarket.

It would be a heirloom Broad Breasted Bronze, one of 70 he raised this year at Bane Family Meats, his small, sustainable livestock farm northeast of Sidney.

And it would be on the larger side. The carcass weight of his turkeys ranges from 14 to 27 pounds — the tom turkeys are bigger. This year for the first time he's offering half-turkeys to his customers.

"I've raised turkeys since 2003," he said. "Back then people wanted 20-pound turkeys and now they want 12 to 15 pounds. If you want a 12- to 15-pound turkey, you should know they're only half grown. The flavor is in the fat. They put on bone muscle first and fat later. As turkeys grow, they become more flavorful."

Bane, a former veterinarian and professor at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine, raises most of his turkeys, chickens, pigs and sheep on the five partly wooded acres he owns and on another seven acres nearby.

He also rents two acres to use as buffer along the north side of his farm to prevent pesticides used by neighboring farmers from wafting over to his land.

He also raises a small number of beef cattle at his brother Phil's larger farm near Fairbury and some of his chickens and sheep at area farms that partner with him and are interested in what he's doing:

Letting his livestock range free. Not using pesticides or other chemicals on his pastures. Not giving his animals antibiotics or feed that includes growth promoters or GMOs.

Because of the way he raises his livestock and because of their stress-free lives, his animals rarely fall ill and the taste of their meat is superior to meat raised on an industrial scale.

"People really like it and tell you," he said. "Every day I hear either by phone or email that our chicken or pork or turkey was the 'best I ever had.' That's why I do it. I do it for my family too. They know good, quality food."

'Highest integrity'

Leslie Cooperband, co-owner of Prairie Fruits Farm in rural Champaign, can attest to that.

She and her husband will eat a Bane turkey at Thanksgiving, and they include his products in their Community Supported Agriculture program.

"We've known David for a long time," she said. "He has the highest integrity when it comes to animal welfare and pasture-based livestock production and producing quality products.

"His meat and eggs are some of the best you can find, probably in the state of Illinois. He's very transparent in how he raises his livestock and you can taste it in the meat."

She noted that Bane, who once worked for Eli Lilly, could have continued down a highly lucrative career path.

"He could be a lot bigger and do things differently but he really chooses not to," she said. "He's very customer-focused. He will deliver to people. He goes more out of his way than I would. He's great."

Pivotal visit

Bane, who grew up on a conventional diversified livestock and grain farm in the McLean County town of Arrowsmith, came to realize industrial-scale meat production was not healthy for the animals, people and the environment.

One pivotal experience came in 2000, as he accompanied Father Tom Royer, then pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Champaign, on a trip to El Salvador. The priest had hoped Bane could help residents of mountain villages improve their food production.

"I had nothing to offer from high-tech agriculture," he remembered. "I relied on what I knew from growing up on a farm before high-tech and industrialization took over. My family was essentially organic before that term was used."

Four months after that trip, Bane left the corporate world to do what he's doing now. He bought the land near Sidney, where his five children — now on their own — raised livestock as 4-H projects.

"We evolved as a business around this time," he said. "We started small. The way I grow it, I'm more about quality than quantity.

"As people began tasting our meat, we gave it away as gifts. Then demand increased. It kind of grew from there."

One-man band

As his new Bane Family Meats took off, Bane was invited to the 2003 International Slow Food Conference in Turin, Italy. He also worked as a consultant for Animal Welfare Approved, auditing farm practices to determine whether they could be certified.

He eventually left that position because it took too much time away from his farm.

"I'm sort of a one-man band here most of the time," he said.

He's seen his business boom twice over the years: after an Urbana-Champaign restaurant asked for his chickens and a large Chicago distributor asked him to grow 12,000 chickens. He didn't have the space so he raised 5,000.

The restaurant decided to buy cheaper chicken, and the Chicago company eventually streamlined and turned to producers closer to the city.

He provides meat to just two retail outlets now, one near Fairbury and the other in Chicago, and only a small amount of his meat and poultry go to area restaurants.

Ninety-five percent of his products go to families, and some of his sales come via the Bane Family Meats website. His sales include four dozen to five dozen eggs — a day.

Swine expert

By training, Bane, 64, is a "pig veterinarian." He obtained his undergraduate degree in agricultural science at the UI as well as his veterinary medicine degree there.

After graduating in 1978 with his doctorate, he followed his UI mentor, Allen Leman, the world's foremost swine expert, to the University of Minnesota. There Bane obtained a Ph.D. in large-animal clinical science.

"I'm over-educated," he joked.

He then moved to Carthage to work as a large-animal veterinarian, leaving after 15 months to return to the UI College of Veterinary Medicine, which had recruited him to do research and teach swine medicine.

He was there 11 years, during which time he co-authored a number of papers with Temple Grandin, who drew on her own autism to develop humane ways to treat livestock and became well-known as a result.

Then Eli Lilly offered Bane a job and a lot of money to work in its Elanco Animal Health division. He accepted — there was always a scramble at the university for research money and funding.

For Elanco, Bane traveled the world as a swine technical consultant, also helping to market Elanco products. He was able to do a lot of research as well.

"I grew a lot but after seven years I knew it was the right time for me to leave," he said. "I was concerned about the quality and healthfulness of our industrial food supply and the way animal health was going."