Ted Kooser: An American Life in Poetry, Nov. 13, 2016

By Ted Kooser/U.S. Poet Laureate, 2004-06

Dana Gioia is the poet laureate of California. For six years, he served the nation as chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. His new book, "99 Poems: New & Selected," has just been published by Graywolf Press. This beautiful poem remembers his first son, Michael Jasper, whom Gioia and his wife, Mary, lost in infancy.

Prayer

Echo of the clocktower, footstep

in the alleyway, sweep

of the wind sifting the leaves.

Jeweller of the spiderweb, connoisseur

of autumn's opulence, blade of lightning

harvesting the sky.

Keeper of the small gate, choreographer

of entrances and exits, midnight

whisper traveling the wires.

Seducer, healer, deity or thief,

I will see you soon enough —

in the shadow of the rainfall,

in the brief violet darkening a sunset —

but until then I pray watch over him

as a mountain guards its covert ore

and the harsh falcon its flightless young.

