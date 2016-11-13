Ted Kooser: An American Life in Poetry, Nov. 13, 2016
By Ted Kooser/U.S. Poet Laureate, 2004-06
Dana Gioia is the poet laureate of California. For six years, he served the nation as chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. His new book, "99 Poems: New & Selected," has just been published by Graywolf Press. This beautiful poem remembers his first son, Michael Jasper, whom Gioia and his wife, Mary, lost in infancy.
Prayer
Echo of the clocktower, footstep
in the alleyway, sweep
of the wind sifting the leaves.
Jeweller of the spiderweb, connoisseur
of autumn's opulence, blade of lightning
harvesting the sky.
Keeper of the small gate, choreographer
of entrances and exits, midnight
whisper traveling the wires.
Seducer, healer, deity or thief,
I will see you soon enough —
in the shadow of the rainfall,
in the brief violet darkening a sunset —
but until then I pray watch over him
as a mountain guards its covert ore
and the harsh falcon its flightless young.
American Life in Poetry is made possible by The Poetry Foundation (poetryfoundation.org), publisher of Poetry magazine. It also is supported by the Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Introduction copyright 2016 by The Poetry Foundation. The introduction's author, Kooser, served as U.S. poet laureate consultant in poetry to the Library of Congress from 2004-2006. We do not accept unsolicited submissions.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.