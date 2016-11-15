Chelsey Byers Gerstenecker/Family Life: Just how age-friendly is C-U?

By Chelsey Byers Gerstenecker

Ten years ago, the World Health Organization launched an international program to help cities prepare for the rapid aging boom that was coming with the baby boomers.

That effort is called the Age-Friendly Cities and Communities Program.

Today, one in every three Americans is 50 years or older. By 2030, one in every five people in the U.S. will be 65 plus.

The WHO designated AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) as the service agent of this program in the United States.

AARP is actively promoting this age-friendly endeavor as it aligns with its mission and it wants the voices of those it affects to be heard.

The goal is for a community to be a place where people can age comfortably in their homes, neighborhoods and communities.

What does it mean to be age-friendly?

According to the World Health Organization,an age-friendly community is one in which services, settings, structures and policies support and enable older adults — and people with varying needs and capacities — to remain healthy, active and engaged.

AARP adds that there must be a commitment to creating physical and social environments that promote healthy aging and a positive quality of life for older citizens.

How does this happen? The World Health Organization and AARP have institutionalized a process to help communities prepare for upcoming demographic shifts with regard to older adults. This process involves organizing community stakeholders to evaluate, plan and implement strategies to improve the lives of older adults in their community.

A dedicated group of community leaders is spearheading the effort to enter the age-friendly community network with the goals of making Champaign-Urbana more livable for community members across the life span.

The next step is to assess how the community is doing in domains of livability that influence quality of life:

— Outdoor spaces.

— Transportation.

— Housing.

— Social participation.

— Respect and social inclusion.

— Civic participation and employment.

— Communication and information.

— Community and health services.

How can you help? If you live in Champaign, Urbana or Savoy and are 50 years and older, your thoughts and opinions are needed to help bring awareness of community living for those 50-plus in the area.

Go to go.illinois.edu/age friendlycusurvey to make your voice heard. To get a representative snapshot of the community, we need surveys to be filled out by a variety of community members across the C-U area. The Age-Friendly Champaign-Urbana Steering Committee will be working in a variety of ways to reach eligible survey participants.

This is just the first step, or the evaluate step, of the process. There are several ways to learn more about Age-Friendly Champaign-Urbana or to follow the process:

— Website: chad.illinois.edu/age-friendly.

— Facebook: facebook.com/agefriendlycu/.

— Contact: Wendy Bartlo of the Center on Health, Aging and Disability at wbartlo@illinois.edu or 217-300-4323.

Thank you for helping C-U work toward becoming an AARP age-friendly community!

For more information on programs, visit our local University of Illinois Extension website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/cfiv/ or contact Chelsey Byers Gerstenecker at 217-333-7672 or at clbyers@illinois.edu.