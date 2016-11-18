Religion calendar, Nov. 18-24, 2016

To submit items for this calendar, visit news-gazette.com/living and click "Add an event" under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in the appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.

Events

Salem celebrates 72nd Annual Laymen's Day. Sunday, Salem Baptist Church, 500 E. Park, C. Theme: "Working in Unity to Serve." Speakers: The Rev. Dr. Claude E. Shelby Sr., pastor of Salem, 11 a.m. worship, and the Rev. Jimmie O. Holmes, pastor of Morning Star Freewill Church, Urbana, 3:30 p.m. Music by the Salem Men's Choir.

Interfaith Thanksgiving program. 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U. The public is invited to join the Interfaith Alliance Of Champaign County for a program of Thanksgiving. Free. Bring a nonperishable food item for donation to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. Email interfaith@gmail.com for information.

Thanksgiving Eve Mass. 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 208 W. University Ave., C. Prepare for Thanksgiving Day by focusing on gratitude for God's blessings in this brief service of Communion with music. For more information, call 352-9827.

Chrismon Service. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27, First Mennonite Church, 902 W. Springfield Ave., U. Decorate the Christmas tree with symbols of Christ's life while singing hymns and carols, and listening to Scripture. All ages are welcome. For information, call 367-5353.

Bazaars, food, fundraisers

Live auction to benefit local nonprofits. 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Curtis Road Church Of God, 2604 Curtis Road, C. Viewing and registration at 5 p.m. with the auction at 6 p.m. More than 140 brand new items available. For more information, call 359-8285 or visit the church's Facebook page.

Operation Christmas Child Collection Week. Continues through Monday, collection sites in central Illinois. For what to put in a shoebox: Samaritanspurse.org. For locations: samaritanspurse.org/operaton-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/. For more information, contact Loretta Auvil, 352-5963, loretta44@gmail.com.

Forty-eighth annual Pancake and Sausage Supper. 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, The Pontoppidan Lutheran Church, 186 N. 1100 E., Elliott. All-you-can-eat event to help support the church. Donations: adult, $8; children 12 years and younger, $3.50. There will also be a bake sale and quilt raffle that night.

Church quilt raffle. Sheldon United Methodist Church, corner of Fifth and Iroquois streets, Sheldon. Fundraiser for the church, with tickets being available into next March. The top of the quilt was created and hand stitched by Margie Bivins, a church member now deceased. Quilts by the Creek in Freeport completed the project by machine. The quilt will be part of the Old Courthouse Museum's quilt show in March. Call Vickie Webster at 815-429-3595 for more information.

Classes

Sundays with Johann. 4 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 27, Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 208 W. University Ave., C. J. S. Bach has been called "The Fifth Evangelist." OLLI instructor Mark Dirksen presents a faith-based perspective on the cantatas of Bach: "The Devotional Voice," Cantata 74, Nov. 20; and "Wake up!" Advent Cantata 140, Nov. 27. Free. Call 352-9827 for more information.

Bible Education Center December Series. 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 1-15, Bible Education Center, Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana. Instructor: Paul Elliott, via distance learning from Florida. Class 1, "Jesus: Changing Our View of God"; Class 2, "The Tree of Life"; and Class 3, "The Bible Formula for Life." Free. Call 367-2100 or bibleeducationcenter.org for information.

Speaker

Program from the Vatican. 2:30 p.m. Sunday, St. Patrick Church, Main Hall, 708 W. Main St., U. Brother Guy Consolmagno, who was recently appointed by Pope Francis as director of the Vatican Observatory, will present a program, "Cosmic Faith: Exploring the big questions of science and religion," via Skype.

Miscellaneous

Snuggles Stitch-a-thon. 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Bible Education Center at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana. The volunteer organization provides knitted and crocheted squares to day care centers in South Africa, where they are assembled into blankets for the children. Bring needles and yarn or use materials donated. Donations of yarn or money are accepted. Call 367-2100 or email snuggles.sa@gmail.com for information.

Blood drives. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Living Hope Christian Church, 201 S. Seminary St., Downs; 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Chestnut, Le Roy; noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Maple St., Fairbury. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.