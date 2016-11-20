Bob Swisher: A few suggestions for Amishland organizers

I spent the biggest part of last weekend in Amishland visiting several locations at the primitive/early American antique shows that take place twice a year.

I tried to talk with most of the dealers and visited other businesses in the area to get their views on the weekend.

I have said on numerous occasions that I think the combination of these shows is the biggest primitive/early American event in the country. I cannot prove this, but I do not know of another operation this big.

I cannot begin to comprehend how big it could become if all of the parties who put on this event would come together and combine their efforts in advertising and equal hours that would be beneficial to everyone.

The shoppers run from one place to another thinking they may miss something, when in fact, they have probably missed some interesting things at the site they ran through in order to get to a show at another site.

The Otto Center show is the granddaddy of them all, and it is just a Saturday-only sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. If it stays the same and the Arcola evening show from 5 to 9 on Friday at the Best Western stayed the same and all the other shows opened from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, the customers who come from all four directions could go to the closest site and attend all of the shows without missing a thing.

The people who come last, the Ambraw River group, who now hold a five-day wraparound show, should be open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and have shorter hours on the three days when they have no competition.

Right now, it is my guess that the two best-attended shows are the Otto Center on Saturday and the Best Western show on Friday night, with the fairgrounds in Arthur the next in line.

All of the locations have about the same amount of dealers, somewhere between 40 and 60, so if they have an average of 50, the seven locations probably attract about 350 dealers to Amishland in central Illinois twice a year.

Everyone benefits from this event, and if it is not broke, why change it? I cannot argue with this premise; I just really believe it could be better if everyone came together.

Good antiquing!

Bob Swisher has been a collector since he was a child. Questions or comments can be mailed to 807 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, or emailed to aacanabs@gmail.com.