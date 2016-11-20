Book review: Compelling photos, stories from New York

By CAROL INSKEEP

Brandon Stanton didn't set out to create bestselling books of photography like "Humans of New York Stories."

He isn't a professional photographer or journalist. In fact, he grew up in Georgia, studied history in college and later worked as a bond trader in Chicago.

After losing his job in 2010, while still in his 20s, he moved to New York City and decided to pursue his photography hobby in earnest. He set a goal for himself: to take photos of 10,000 New Yorkers and post them to his photography blog.

But then, he says, "I stumbled on the idea of including quotes from my subjects along with their photographs."

By November 2010, he began posting these forthright, unpretentious photos and interviews to the incredibly popular Facebook page of Humans of New York.

"Humans of New York Stories" includes 400 pages of these color portraits with accompanying captions, quotes and interview excerpts.

The diversity of the subjects is certainly part of what is so compelling: a sweet young boy with a big afro holds a little guinea pig to the camera; a Jamaican man with braids down to the ground poses with his daughter; a tattooed body builder clenches his muscles Hulk-style.

Stanton's signature style of storytelling, however, is what takes center stage. He says that when he approaches people on the street, he tries to take "an atmosphere of fear and strangeness and uncomfortableness" and turn that "into an atmosphere of intimacy where people feel comfortable to disclose" something important and honest about who they are.

Often, he asks direct but simple questions — "What are you most proud of?" "What was the toughest day of your life?" "What do you believe in?"

The answers people give — and the way these answers often challenge our initial impressions — are the real drive behind this book.

Stanton arranges the profiles along loose themes. Several stories about addiction or breakups or parenting appear side by side.

A couple on their first date are pictured just above a couple celebrating 62 years together. Or is it 61 years? They can't agree.

I recommend having someone nearby as you read the book. I couldn't resist repeatedly showing photos to a friend who was trying in vain to read his own book.

There's a reason that Stanton now has more than 18 million followers on Facebook. Many of us are hungry to connect and to understand. I recommend "Humans of New York Stories" as a chance to glimpse surprising and moving stories of love and loss and struggle and survival.

Carol Inskeep is an adult services librarian at the Urbana Free Library. She currently loves reading biographies and books about American history.