Don Follis: Thanksgiving week ties thankfulness to humility

Recently I attended a seminar on emotional intelligence. Since I'm a guy raised in the land of numb out near the Colorado/Kansas border where everyone always was "just fine," I probably need at least one of these seminars every month.

The presenter called emotional intelligence the ability to accurately assess your own emotional state as well as that of others. The word for the day was "self-awareness." No one in attendance was "just fine." At one point we divided into groups. We were assigned to think about people we have worked with that modeled self-awareness. We wrote down the qualities we most admire in those people.

Can you guess the attribute that headed the list in my group? Vision casting? Self-assurance? Nope. It was humility. Kindness and understanding were second and third. Down the list was analytical, not afraid of conflict and so forth. The consensus was that humble people generally are aware of their shortcomings and thus don't go around lording it over people. One guy said, "Who doesn't like working for truly humble people?"

In this week of Thanksgiving I am remembering one of my humble faith heroes. John Stott (1921-2011) was an Anglican pastor and preeminent Bible scholar from London, England. He was admired more for his humility, kindness and deep gratitude for life than he was for his scholarship.

In fact, Stott started each day with both thanksgiving and humility on his lips. At 4:45 a.m. Stott rose and knelt beside his bed. There he prayed the Lord's Prayer and the Apostles' Creed.

Stott modeled the practice of Church Father Martin Luther, who wrote, "In the morning when you rise you shall make the sign of the holy cross and you shall say, 'In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.' Then, kneeling, you shall say the Apostles' Creed and the Lord's Prayer."

Rising from his bedside Stott went to his desk, where for an hour he read the Bible, prayed and wrote in his journal. At 6 a.m., he fetched his London newspaper and read it cover to cover, including the obituaries. Holding the Bible in one hand and the newspaper in the other humbles you very quickly, Stott said.

Morning after morning humility became his friend. It is good, Stott felt, to both thank God for waking you up and to read the news of the day, where suddenly you are reminded that this world is not your ultimate home.

One way humility has become my friend is by regularly retreating to the Chiara Center, a Catholic haven near Springfield. The center features the life of St. Francis. His life is illuminated in plaques lining the hallways. After growing up with wealth, St. Francis forsook affluence and committed his life to care solely for the poor and downcast.

Humility is the greatest virtue for the follower of Jesus, St. Francis said. "We must not be wise and prudent according to the flesh. Rather, we must be simple, humble and pure."

This week of Thanksgiving it is right, of course, to thank God for our many blessings. As I give thanks I'm also inviting humility to become my friend. I am pondering four pivotal questions:

— Do I regularly give God the credit for choosing me and giving me my very life? The Apostle Paul once said that few people are of noble birth. God mostly picks common people to do his bidding. In fact, the Apostle Paul adds that no one should ever boast at all except in the Lord himself, the giver of life.

— Do I accept the fact that whatever I have to offer in this world is a gift to me from the hand of God? Again, the Apostle Paul: "What do you have that God hasn't given you?" In truth, there are no genuinely self-made people. Not in this world!

— Do I realize that God governs the very beating of my heart? The book of James poignantly asks, "How do you know what your life will be like tomorrow? Your life is like the morning fog — it's here a little while, then it's gone." Thinking anyone can move and have their independence from God is the heart of arrogance.

— Do I remember that humility measures everything it does by whether it serves the good of other people? "Don't be selfish," writes the Apostle Paul. "Don't try to impress others. Be humble, thinking of others as better than yourselves. Don't look out only for your own interests, but take an interest in others, too." Apparently life isn't always about us, is it?

Thanksgiving Day is Thursday. I will "give thanks to the Lord for He is good. His love endures forever." (Psalm 107) But also I will look back on this fall election cycle that so valued ambition, striving and self-promotion. I will quiet my heart, take a big breath and remember that "God opposes the proud but favors the humble." (James 4:6)

