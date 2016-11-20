Main Street/Gifford: Back on its feet

The future of this village is in a bunch of kids eating ice cream and running around, some so young they barely remember a devastating tornado three years ago.

At Lenny's Ice Cream, which serves the thickest roast beef sandwiches around, as well as fancy coffee drinks, the accent is on frozen dairy products, shipped in from an artisanal operation in Wisconsin.

Here, Gifford has a full-on sugar rush, with kids screaming in a large room with pinball machines and a jukebox at 308 S. Main St.

Tara Busboom and mom Michelle King are the new co-owners. Busboom, who has a kid of her own in the melee, says that, sugar aside, the ice cream meets the gourmet standards of a 3-1 cream-to-air ratio.

After the twister struck on Nov. 17, 2013, Main Street businesses rebuilt, and there's little or no trace of the damage. Trees planted a couple of years ago are starting to grow gradually taller.

The town was called Gifford Strong after the disaster, and now is more like Gifford Doing Fine.

Once perhaps best-known for the auction house Gordyville just west of town, it's now best-known for quickly pulling itself back together after the tragedy.

Main Street was in the path the day a tornado came out of nowhere during Sunday lunch and caused $60 million in damage.

Village President Derald Ackerman notes that there are a variety of places along Main Street, including the well-known Longbranch, the ice cream shop, a photography studio, the Homestead Tavern, the North Forty and Gifford State Bank, which dominates the compact business district.

The well-known businesses have largely remained, but enough time has passed that there are new owners at some of the most successful.

Main Street has a fresh look. At the north end is a new park built on property destroyed in the tornado.

Emord Memorial Park is just north of the storm-damaged German Fall Festival community building, 101 S. Main St.

Park Commissioner Neil Baker says the village bought the land with funds left over from a tornado relief fund.

"It's so new, I just mowed it for the first time Saturday," Baker says.

Dominating the stretch is Gifford State Bank, which has grown since the tornado.

Along with Country Health Care & Rehab, a staging area for emergency workers and volunteers, the bank stayed open in the days following the disaster.

The bank opened the day after the tornado to begin the work week, serving fresh coffee, juice and snacks for those coming in.

President Tony McLain says the bank was lucky.

"We were able to do what we could do because of the natural gas generator, which allowed us to keep up and running," he says.

Still, three of the bank's employees' homes were lost.

The bank has added a north side addition, about 3,600 square feet, which replaced the original North Forty, which moved south.

Gifford fixed itself up fast. Only a few months after the disaster, about 150 volunteers planted 162 sturdy trees around the town.

Ackerman says Gifford's Main Street is "looking good; everything's falling into place."

Besides the eateries and the taverns, there's a photography studio, truck sales, a tax service and a youth counseling office, among others, he says.

The town has a population of 1,092, according to a 2015 Census estimate, breaking a two-decade trend of decline.

Near Lenny's is the wood-paneled Longbranch Steakhouse, 310 S. Main St., and there are also new owners, Donny and Lisa Curtis.

"We've owned it a year. It started out slow and it's growing," he says, the restaurant featuring a popular 16-ounce ribeye.

Across the street at the North Forty, 301 S. Main St., Shannon Johnson Cargo is stepping in for a bartender who had to leave at her family's place, which is nearly full of people who rarely order cocktails.

"Cold beer is what the people here like," she says.

Nicole Swinney, a co-owner, says she loves the customers at the new location.

Angie Cox has a service you might not expect in a town Gifford's size: No Child Unloved, which supports young people who have gone through catastrophic abuse, illness or are at risk for mental health or other challenges.

Young volunteers help out at No Child Unloved, 203 S. Main St.

Cox, the founder, describes it as a non-profit charity primarily for abused children.

Among the activities are an anti-bullying workshop and another workshop for foster parents dealing with catastrophic abuse.

Cox, author of "Surviving the Devil: An Account of Adoption and Abuse," has a not-uncommon personal story by Gifford standards:

"Our house was flattened in the tornado. We were inconvenienced more than anything else," she says.

Gifford briefly

— The town is named for B.F. Gifford, one of its founding fathers.

— Somehow, nobody was killed on Nov. 17, 2013, when a tornado tore through town. Six people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. There were a few other cases of cuts and bruises that did not require transport.

— Shortly after the tornado, local rock heroes REO Speedwagon sponsored a benefit concert for tornado victims.

— And local musician David Howie wrote a song about the tragedy in Gifford — as well as the one in Washington, Ill., which was also hit by a twister from the same storm system.

— Just east of Gifford is the Shortline Railroad Prairie, 6acres of abandoned railroad right-of-way owned and maintained by Grand Prairie Friends. It has a variety of native prairie plants, one mile east of Gifford with its west entrance on the east side of County Road 2400E, one-half mile south of U.S. 136.

