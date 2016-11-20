The Reluctant Townie: Minimizing damage this Trumpsgiving

This week is Thanksgiving, and never before has the nation experienced such a widespread, overwhelming feeling of togetherness. It's like all of America has been wrapped in a big, warm blanket of kumbaya. And just in time for the holidays!

Relatives near and far, liked and disliked, will be signing off of Facebook and into your real lives once again, to share their homemade cobbler, the latest family gossip and their strongly held political views.

How can you ensure your holiday dinner doesn't devolve into a free-for-all of chaos and mayhem?

Probably you cannot. But here are some tips to try anyway:

1. Ban outside cutlery

Stop and frisk your guests at the doorway. Search baked items thoroughly. Create a watch list of potential troublemakers (they're your family, you know who they are), and subject them to extra layers of security including, but not limited to, removing their shoes and/or getting the hell off your porch before you call the cops. Vet the social-media accounts of any unknown boyfriends or girlfriends in attendance.

Swap out the fancy silverware for plastic cutlery (it's hard to sever any major arteries with a spork); replace heavy drinking glasses with paper tumblers that will not shatter dramatically if hurled against the wall in the heat of a debate.

Deweaponize your kitchen. Bury the sharp stuff in a box out back, under a pile of Gary Johnson yard signs. Nobody will think to look there.

2. Hold a mock presidential election

Address the problem directly. Print ballots for every guest, and then sit back and witness your family relive the night of Nov. 8 while locked in a room together.

Require your guests to read their vote out loud, one by one, with the promise that the political party that wins the mock election will have rule of the political discourse at Thanksgiving dinner. Then, no matter who wins the popular vote, choose your own political party and tell the losers to go find a participation trophy that cares.

3. Relay your judgment of their character

The people whom you disagree with politically do not deserve your respect as human beings, no matter which side of the aisle you are on.

Let them know they are stupid. They likely believe and support ideas that you find abhorrent. Let them know they are abhorrent. Their voices need to be silenced.

Let your guests know that anyone who speaks badly about the winners will have their mouths duct-taped for the duration of Thanksgiving dinner. Just like the pilgrims intended.

4. Build a big, beautiful wall (if not beautiful, at least a 6 out of 10)

Keep things civil by walling off your opposition on the other side of the dinner table. Winners over here, losers over there.

Make sure there can be no cross-contamination of ideology, no potential for disruption, no footsie, no stink-eye. After you build the wall, steal the gravy boat from the losers' side -- because after all, they're losers.

Ignore their desperate pleas to pass the rolls. Rolls are for closers.

5. Hire some entertainment

One way to keep your guests from engaging in divisive debates with one another is to keep the background volume so loud that they cannot physically think. A professional DJ can be a worthwhile addition to your Thanksgiving dinner.

Look for one that specializes in teeth-rattling electronic dubstep, or avant-garde noise music. Do not give your guests the opportunity to think.

Pummel their thoughts into submission with subwoofers and bass drops and weird, metallic screeching that sounds like Transformers having sex.

6. Consider a Friendsgiving instead

A Friendsgiving is a Thanksgiving celebrated with the people you have chosen to include in your life, not the family you are required to.

The biggest benefit to the Friendsgiving is that you won't have to build a wall across your dinner table, because the wall will already be surrounding you.

On the downside, Friendsgiving feasts tend to vary in quality, so have a contingency plan for dinner in case things get too vegan.

7. Double-check with your insurance agent

Should your Thanksgiving dinner devolve into all-out war, you had better know the ins and outs of your renter's/homeowner's insurance policy.

If Uncle Jim breaks the Blu-Ray player over Cousin Richie's head, are you covered? If Aunt Wendy pushes Aunt Sue through the living-room window, who is liable for the ambulance ride?

And who will explain to little Sally that there won't be any pumpkin pie this year because her father voted for an orange fascist and you never want to speak to him again as long as you both shall live?

If you know what is covered -- and more importantly, what is not -- you can direct the carnage in a financially responsible manner.

8. Disown your kin

Defriending people on Facebook is sooooo 2015. Take the next step and disown your family to their faces.

Nothing will bring you peace of mind quite like telling your grandparents that they are dead to you while passing them the mashed potatoes! Be the change you want to see in the world. Get active.

9. Of course, you could try not talking about politics at all

Institute a monetary fine of $20 for any utterance of "Clinton" or "Trump." Be vigilant in collecting those fines.

Use the money to buy a plane ticket out of the country. Take a four-year vacation. Hope we're still here when you get back.

Ryan Jackson wishes you luck, whoever you are