For the retirees, Nov. 20-26, 2016

For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Graves, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, phone 359-6500.

RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.

For information about activities or services at CRIS Senior Services, Danville, call 443-2999.

Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 328-3313; and First Call for Help, 893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

In honor of our veterans. RSVP and Stevick Senior Center are collecting plastic bags to make mats for homeless veterans. We are also collecting personal items for our veterans like soap, shampoo, razors, socks, etc. Drop off any item you may have between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 48 Main St., C.

50 Plus! Program. Looking for fun things to do? How about joining the Champaign Park District program? Douglass Annex and Hays Recreation Center host programs and events from card playing, trivia, bingo, potluck to low-impact cardio exercise. Call Darius at 819-3961.

Rules of the Road. 10 a.m. Dec. 1, Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U, 367-1544. Class to assist participants preparing to renew their driver's license. No registration or fee.

Community Education Classes. Danville Area Community College's Community Education Office at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Boomers & Seniors: "Email and Attachments," 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 5 and 6, $20."Social Networking," 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 5, $15. "Ins and Outs of the Internet," 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7 and 14, $30. Register at dacc.edu/cce or in person. Call 554-1667 or 554-1668.

Holiday lunch and learn event. 11 a.m. Dec. 7, CRIS Healthy Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville. Hosted by Presence United Samaritans Medical Center's Women Aware Committee of HALO Project and Faith in Action, along with CRIS Healthy Aging Center and Health Alliance Medicare. The event, for all Vermilion County area seniors, includes a free turkey luncheon, a presentation on lung cancer awareness, bungo with $10 grocery gift card prizes, free giveaways and educational handouts. Free. Call 433-2999 by 10 a.m. Dec. 2 to register.

Connections Cafe. Come anytime between 9 and 11 a.m. Dec. 14, Elks Lodge, 903 N Dunlap Ave., Savoy. Connections Cafe is a free, safe, fun, welcoming environment for 55+ to relax and make new friends. Visit with community experts on transportation, home support and wellness. Relax and enjoy free coffee, blood pressure checks, cellphone and tablet tech support, copies of the daily paper, games and more. No registration necessary. Go to clark-lindsey.com/connectionscafe or call 239-5201.

Elder Abuse and Neglect. Anyone who suspects that an older person is being abused in any way is asked to contact a designated Elder Abuse provider (in this area, Family Service at 352-5100) or Adult Protective Services Hotline, 866-800-1409, or TTY, 888-206-1327. For information about programs to assist older adults in Illinois and their caregivers, call the Illinois Department on Aging Senior Helpline, 1-800-252-8966, or for TTY (hearing-impaired use only), 1-888-206-1327. If you suspect abuse in a nursing home, call Department of Public Health, 1-800-252-4343.

HOT-LUNCH PROGRAM

Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney, Mahomet (home delivered only) and Homer.

The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.

Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.

Monday: Turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned green beans, dressing, chunky applesauce, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).

Tuesday: Baked ham, candied sweet potatoes, midori blend vegetables, roll, pie.

Wednesday: Chili with beans, mixed lettuce salad with dressing packet, pears, crackers, cake.

Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.

TRANSPORTATION

Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 352-5100.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 384-8188 for more information.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call RSVP at 359-6500.

Peace Meal. Any day, Monday through Thursday. Help prepare and serve meals at congregate sites in Rantoul and Urbana. Drivers are desperately needed to deliver prepared meals in Mahomet and Rantoul. Call Cathy at 359-6500.

Friendly Visitor. If you are now (or have been) visiting a senior (friends or neighbors) either in their own home, assisted living or nursing home ... get volunteer credit. Also, if you give seniors rides to doctor's appointments, to pick up prescriptions, etc., just record those hours as "Friendly Visitor" and the recipient's name on your time sheet. If you would like to start, call Cathy at 359-6500.

Many other opportunities. Stop by the Stevick Senior Center or give us a call if you would like to volunteer to help others while making our community stronger. See if your passion might fit into one of our volunteer stations.