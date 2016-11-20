That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

Photo by: Public Art League photo 'Affirmation Station' was recently installed at Champaign's Douglass Park. From left, artist Timothy C. Flood, Mary Howell and Katie Hicks of the Champaign Park District and Ann and Greg Petry, the sponsors of the sculpture.

Music scene

Making music for a good cause

Champaign-Urbana musicians will gather the Friday after Thanksgiving to perform a benefit for the Eastern Illinois Foodbank, from 5 to 10 p.m. at The Iron Post, 120 S. Race St., U. The bands that will perform:

— Dorothy Martirano's Almost "A," with Martirano on violin, guest vocalist/guitarist Paige McQuigg, guest pianist Chip Stephen, cellist Armand Beaudoin and percussionist Ricardo Flores.

— Traditional Jazz Orchestra, with Tom Birkner, trumpet and vocals; Randy Salman, clarinet; Morgan Powell, trombone; Mike Miller, banjo and guitar; and Beaudoin, bass.

— The Mighty Impalas, with guest Kenna Mae on vocals; Bruce "Bruiser" Rummenie, guitar/vocals; Koach Roubal, guitar; Andre Mossotti, bass; and Jeff Magby, drums.

The suggested donation for admission is $15 and is tax-deductible. The musicians also collect money during the music for a 50-50 raffle. Most winners over the years have turned over their winnings to the food bank.

Arts scene

Application process for grants

The Urbana Public Arts Program will award up to $47,500 to individuals, groups and festival presenters during its 2017 cycle of the city's arts grants program.

The grant program is open to applicants in all disciplines, including but not limited to creative writing, dance, film, video, music, theater, visual arts, crafts, performing arts, spoken word, environmental arts, multimedia arts, architectural arts, landscape architecture and emerging media.

Grants will be available in four categories: individual, for emerging and professional artists; group, for groups, troupes and ensembles; nonprofit, for tax-exempt organizations; and Urbana festival, for festival presenters.

City staff will host an information session about the grants opportunity from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Independent Media Center, 202 S. Broadway Ave., U, for people interested in applying or learning more. The workshop is free and open to the public.

"For almost nine years, the Urbana Arts Grants Program has supported a wide range of arts-related programs and services that make Urbana a more vibrant place to live and work," said Pauline Tannos, the city's public arts coordinator. "Through selective funding, we aim to foster a city that values creativity, innovation and collaboration."

Applicants may apply by email or submit an application by snail mail. The application form and guidelines are available at urbanaillinois.us/artsgrants. All application materials must be received by 5 p.m. Feb. 6. For more information, contact Tannos at 328 8265 or ptannos@urbanaillinois.us.

Sculpture has positive messages

The Public Art League installed this past week the sculpture "Affirmation Station" outside the the Douglass Community Center at Douglass Park in Champaign.

"Affirmation Station," created by Timothy C. Flood of Denver, is modeled after a pedestrian crosswalk sign and displays two positive static messages, with a scrolling display of around 125 other positive messages. In addition, the piece contains a push button which, when pushed, plays one of more than 270 positive audio messages.

"The overall idea behind 'Affirmation Station' is to place that little spark of positivity into someone's day that may help shape it to turn out great," Flood said. "Everyone could use a little pick-me-up once in a while and sometimes positive thoughts and statements are hard to come by. 'Affirmation Station' is designed to fill this need to the public at large. Through static and dynamic lit text messages and an interactive audio element, viewers of the artwork can choose for themselves whether to receive the message at a distance or have a close encounter with the work."

Joe DeLuce, executive director of the Champaign Park District, said the district is excited for the sculpture to create community connections.

"Hundreds of kids in our after-school program visit this park each week as do many other residents throughout the year, and they deserve to hear these positive messages," DeLuce said.

"Affirmation Station" has been leased by the Public Art League for two years through a donation from Ann and Greg Petry of Champaign. The sculpture site and assistance with the installation was provided by the Champaign Park District.

The sculpture represents the 67th piece that the Public Art League has installed, in a rotating program, since its inception in 2010. With "Affirmation Station," 48 sculptures from the program are currently on view in the Champaign-Urbana area.

Theater scene

Parkland group holding auditions

Parkland Theatre will have open auditions from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 4 for the first two shows of its spring season — "Kazam!" and "Anything Goes."

No appointments are necessary; check in to audition for either or both productions in the Parkland Theatre lobby. Callbacks, if needed, will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 5.

"Kazam!" director Tyler Cook will cast five female actors, four males and an additional male or female. There will be six chorus members and minor roles. All are for ages 15 and up. Those who audition will be asked to read from provided readings and monologues and sing a simple song or nursery rhyme. Readings and monologues can be found at http://www.parkland.edu/theatre.

The rehearsals will begin Jan. 9, and the play will be presented Feb. 9-12.

"Anything Goes" director Julia Megan Sullivan will cast up to 30 performers: eight female and six males plus up to 16 featured ensemble roles: strong vocalists and/or dancers including tap dancers are sought. Students who will be 13 or older by the beginning of February are welcome to audition with their parents' permission.

Those who audition should be prepared to sing 32 bars of a song of their choosing, preferably in the style of the show. An accompanist will be provided. There will be a short movement audition, and people may be asked to read from the script.

The rehearsals will begin Feb. 13, and the show will be presented April 6-23.

All members of the community, as well as Parkland and UI students, are invited to audition; Parkland Theatre encourages diversity. Those with additional questions may email jhoffsommer@parkland.edu.

Museum scene

Holiday events in Springfield

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will offer on Friday an alternative to Black Friday.

"Fun Frosty Friday," for families, will feature at the library free activities including magic shows with a magical appearance by Santa Claus, face painting, games, balloon art and a life-sized Candy Land Adventure. Kids may race Hot Wheels cars, create a coded message for Santa, listen to a reading of "Twas the Night Before Christmas" and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate.

Families can then go across the street and get two museum admissions for the price of one. The museum is presenting its new "Rare and Rarely Seen" exhibit as well as actors portraying historic characters and a visit from Civil War Santa clad in red, white and blue.

The free activities in the presidential library at 112 N. Sixth St., Springfield, will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. after a balloon drop with prizes.

The library will also collect for the Sojourn Shelter, which helps victims of domestic violence. Visitors may visit the library's "angel tree" and pick decorations listing items the shelter needs. Monetary donations also will be accepted.