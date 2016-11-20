Travel/Wisconsin: A true field trip

Photo by: Supplied A group shot in front of Aldo Leopold's shack, where much of the thinking that produced 'A Sand County Almanac' was done. Image

One of the most enjoyable aspects of my work at the University of Illinois is teaching a one-credit-hour field course that runs during the first half of the fall semester.

The course provides students who are new to the Earth, Society, and Environmental Sustainability major an introduction to the types of work done by faculty in the departments of Geology, Atmospheric Sciences and Geography and Geographic Information Science.

This year, the class culminated with a late-September weekend trip to Baraboo, Wis., where we had three destinations: The Aldo Leopold Foundation, Devil's Lake State Park and the International Crane Foundation.

Following are excerpts from students' written reflections on the trip, as well as a sampling of the photographs they took:

What a view

Just when I thought the lookout could not get any better, we came upon Devil's Doorway. The sight I saw was truly incredible. I felt I could see for miles, and the sun reflecting across the lake was even more gorgeous than it had been on the ground. The air was clean and fresh, and there was a slight breeze to cool you off after you had hiked up all that way. Looking out over the rocks, I saw and felt nature's beauty and thought to myself, this is why I chose the environmental major I am in, so I can protect what I see and feel right now for future generations to enjoy.

— Lindsay Albright

What a change

On our tour at the Aldo Leopold Foundation, we trudged through a narrow path in the forest filled with beautiful trees. Our tour guide showed us a picture of the same area some years ago, and the entire land was barren. It was such a stark comparison to the way it looked now. Back then, the land was farmed out by the previous owner, and the Dust Bowl left the land significantly less fertile. I was so shocked by the transformation. So many times do we witness green beautiful land be transformed into drab, gray cities, but never before have I seen reforestation actually make so much of a difference.

— Ally Choi

What a difference

Discovering that Aldo Leopold's wife was of Mexican decent had a huge impact on my experience at the farm and shack. I felt my heart jump at the very words, and if it weren't for my friend asking for more information about Leopold's wife, I would have been completely oblivious. This moment was awakening for me; I never realized how unengaged I felt solely because I felt disadvantaged in history. Her name was Estela, and she was a master archer. I don't usually get to hear about Mexican people being involved in historic events within my major. I felt a lot more engaged with the task at hand afterward.

— Elizabeth Ortiz

What a bird

I had never knowingly seen a crane before we visited the International Crane Foundation. Before arriving, I had not been particularly looking forward to it; birds had never really caught my attention. As soon as I saw the first one, a gray-crowned crane, I was intrigued. It was a large bird, at least 3 feet just standing on its thin legs, taller when it opened its wings, with gray, white and brown feathers on its body, round alert blue eyes and a golden 'crown' atop its head. ... Seeing the cranes for myself and learning about them made me realize how heedless most people are toward them. It also opened my eyes to the larger issue of the natural environment in many forms being greatly unappreciated and taken advantage of in various ways all over the world, even by myself at times. The ICF reminded me that there is are so many more places and animals I want to see, and that in order to do so, I need to keep and further my efforts to protect the natural world.

— Destyni Thomas

Special thanks to my colleagues Noah Jemison from the Department of Geology and Jeff Frame from the Department of Atmospheric Sciences for co-leading (and driving) to make this experience possible.

Rob Kanter is a lecturer and academic adviser with the UI School of Earth, Society and Environment. You can reach him via email at rkanter@illinois.edu. Environmental Almanac can also be heard on WILL-AM 580 at 4:45 and 6:45 p.m. Thursdays.