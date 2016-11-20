Urbana Masons donate to senior-citizen programs

Photo by: Provided The Urbana Masonic Lodge No. 157 recently presented more than $108,000 to senior citizens' programs in Champaign County. Pictured, back row: Major Thomas McDowell of Salvation Army; middle row, from left: Nita Skeels, Peace Meal; Barb Wylie, Peace Meal; Sheryl Bautch, Family Services; Linda Olson, Faith in Action; Lisa Benson, Ageless Solutions, and Rebecca Woodard, Ageless Solutions; and front row: Karen Graves, Family Service Food for Seniors.

On Oct. 28, Urbana Masonic Lodge No. 157 presented more than $108,000 to seniors programs in Champaign County.

Recipients included: Ageless Solutions, Family Service Home Care, Family Service Meals on Wheels, Family Service Food for Seniors, Family Service Senior Transportation, Peace Meal, Salvation Army, and Faith in Action. Presentations were held at CityView Banquet and Meeting Center, 45 East University Ave., Champaign, IL. The event was hosted by Urbana Lodge to recognize 20 years of service by the Ruth Hayward Masonic Fund to seniors in Champaign County.

At the time of her passing, the name of Ruth Hayward was not familiar to the Masonic Brethren of Urbana Lodge, but she was familiar with them and their charitable works in the community. Although her husband had not been a member, she chose Urbana Lodge No. 157 to become custodians of a sizeable monetary gift.The Ruth Hayward Masonic Fund was then established in 1996 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity for the expressed purpose of donating funds to senior citizen programs around the county.

Prior to the 2015 funding the Ruth Hayward Foundation had dispersed $1,984,871.00. Last year, the lodge approved and funded $121,000 in grants, bringing the grand total from its inception in 1997 through 2015 (19 years of giving) to $2,105,871. With this year's dispersals of $108,000 the lodge's giving has exceeded the amount of the original endowment.

The Ruth Hayward Fund is managed by an appointed and elected board from members of Urbana Lodge. They are: W.M. Bradford Cronk, S.W. Randall Baker, J.W. Scott Brownfield, secretary Mitch Duszynski, treasurer Justin Morfey, and elected board members Jimmy Kaiser, Graham Houser and Adam Baker.