Dr. Sally Foote/Pet Talk: I vote for pets in the White House

By SALLY J. FOOTE

President Harry Truman once said, "If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog."

Every president since Truman has had a dog. Many also had cats, yet the dog was the element that gave an affidavit of trust, loyalty and acceptance that often the public needed when thinking of the president.

Some of us remember the Checkers speech by Richard Nixon. The country changed its opinion of suspected corruption when he said he would not return the gift of the family cocker spaniel, Checkers. The public softened its suspicions of him, and the rest is history.

For leaders with strong personalities, often the companionship of a dog helped to soften their image, relations with others and demonstrated how to listen without judgment.

This happened best when the leader wanted the pet and was kind to it. I do not support political leaders acquiring a pet just for the sake of image or accepting a pet as a gift when the animal isn't desired.

I personally think it would help our country come together to support a balanced government if we see Donald Trump acquire the companionship of a dog, but only if Trump and his family want that.

Many presidents also had cats. Socks, the Clintons' cat, was a well-known feline. The Fords, Kennedys and Carters also had feline house pets.

Cats evoke a bit of a different image to people than dogs. Cats are more individual. They are more selective in who they trust and bond with.

Political writers have stated that cats also evoke a more liberal, nontraditional, independent image for a political leader.

The recent presidential campaign and election have focused on the divide between the liberals and the conservatives.

The dog is seen as the traditional pet. So if the country could see the companionship between a cat and a dog in the Trump household, maybe they could take that as a cue to bridge our political divide.

So again, if Trump would like to have a cat as a pet, I feel it would benefit both him and our country.

The action of petting a dog or cat helps reduce stress in people. Just having a dog present in a room has reduced stress in many people during test taking or other stressful situations.

I cannot think of a more stressful job than being president of the United States. I can imagine how much help Fala was to President Roosevelt during the Depression and World War II.

So when Trump has had a hard day or when he encounters tension in a meeting, a first dog could be a big help.

Dr. Sally J. Foote can be found at the Okaw Veterinary Clinic in Tuscola. She has articles on puppy socialization and other topics at okawvetclinic.com.