Meg Makes: Pumpkin puree makes for smooth chili

I love chili as a weeknight dinner because it's easy and has plenty of variations.

I stumbled across the idea of using pumpkin puree in chili years ago, and tried to explain to my husband how it provides a smooth texture and subtle flavor. He had trouble imagining it, so I put together this version for dinner recently.

I spiced my chili heavily to help the final product not look so orange.

I'm also thinking you could substitute the pound of ground beef with a pound of shredded leftover turkey.

Just mix it in after you saute your peppers and simmer in order to give the flavors a chance to blend.

You could also make this recipe in a slow cooker.

PUMPKIN CHILI

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 large bell peppers, cored and chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound ground beef

2 cans black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can diced tomatoes

1 can pumpkin puree

1/3 cup water

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon salt

In a Dutch oven, saute garlic and bell pepper in olive oil.

Add ground beef and brown.

When mostly cooked, stir in rest of ingredients and simmer together about 20 minutes.

Meg Dickinson is a local communications professional who spends many of her waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.