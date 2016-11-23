My Amish Home: Goldens have me playing retriever

"In the beginning, God created the heaven and the earth. And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God was moved upon the face of the waters. And God said, Let there be light; and there was light. And God saw the light, that it was good; and God divided the light from the darkness. And God called the light Day, and the darkness he called Night. And the evening and the morning were the first day." Genesis 1:1-5

Another beautiful November day! Aren't we blessed! It does seem a little unusual to have this many nice days in November. But who is complaining? Not me, for certain.

Christmas decorations are going up everywhere across town. And why not, when it is so pleasant to work outside? Even if it goes until after dark, the moon has been so bright, it makes it easy.

But for me, it's a little hard to get in the holiday mode when you are out and about without a coat.

I remember, though, back in 1981, our middle daughter Rachel was in the hospital with severe bone infection. She was in the hospital all through November. On Thanksgiving Day, husband Erwin and the girls came coatless.

But then one year, on Thanksgiving morning, we got up to a beautiful white world. Also, one year we were snowed in at sis Barb and Elmer Gingerichs the night before Thanksgiving. So, you never knew, do you?

These mild days sure made it easier to get my deep cleaning done. I took two days cleaning our bedroom. There again, I didn't spend two whole days cleaning.

The first day I washed the windows, thinking if the next day isn't very pleasant outside, that job will at least be done. I actually cleaned all of the windows.

That makes it seem so much brighter, as if the whole house is smiling.

And if clean windows make a house smile, our bedroom must be laughing out loud! It is clean, clean, clean. Now, if only we could replace our old, tired, worn-out mattress! One of these days ...

But you knew what? After being gone only one night, sleeping in a motel, when we get home, that tired old mattress felt really good. It was home!

So now I still have the kitchen/living room area to deep clean and the buggy. I definitely want a warm day to do that.

When I was cleaning the windows outside, the Goldens (dogs) had dug their way out of their pen again! That day, they didn't live up to their name. I didn't think they were very "Golden." And I was the "Retriever"! First I "retrieved" our solar driveway light before they chewed it to pieces. Next I saw them at the end of the path, chewing something else. It was a piece of tin from who knows where. I let them be. It looked harmless to me.

When I was cleaning the window, these gentle giants galumped up to me and whuffed around a bit.

When I reached for the rag to dry the window — it was gone! I looked everywhere, but it was nowhere to be seen. What?! I looked up the path.

Yep! There were these dogs, shredding my rag! I'm glad it wasn't my Norwex cloth. They have a new, bigger, better pen but still want their freedom. Probably to satisfy their craving for plastic solar lights or cleaning rags! I think maybe son-in-law Lloyd may have fixed their escape route — unless they dig through garage-door panels. He lined the perimeter of their pen with these.

Dig away, dogs!

In closing, why are sandals called flip-flops when in reality, they should be called flap-thwacks?!

How about these sweet potatoes for your holiday meal?

Sweet potatoes

4 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup flaked coconut

1/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon coconut extract

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Place sweet potatoes in a 5-quart slow cooker coated with cooking spray.

Combine pecans, coconut, sugar, brown sugar, butter, cinnamon and salt; sprinkle over potatoes.

Cover and cook on low for four hours or until potatoes are tender. Stir in extracts.