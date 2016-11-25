Religion calendar, Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2016

To submit items for this calendar, visit news-gazette.com/living and click "Add an event" under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in the appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.

Events

Advent service. 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Hope United Church of Christ, 23334 Illinois 49, Hope (rural Armstrong). The church is decorated for Christmas, with singing and readings at 9 a.m. Call 840-9639 or 365-0819 for information.

Chrismon service. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, First Mennonite Church, 902 W. Springfield Ave., U. Decorate the Christmas tree with symbols of Christ's life while singing hymns and carols, and listening to Scripture All ages are welcome. For information, call 367-5353.

Christmas tea. 4 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1, First Presbyterian Church, 302 W. Church St., C. A Presbyterian Women's gathering. Refreshments served. Jean Rene Balekita and Bomoyi will provide Christmas music from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as musical familiar to us. Call 356-7238.

25th anniversary and homecoming. Dec 2-4, Apostolic Life Church, 2107 N. High Cross Road, Urbana. Special guest speakers: Pastor Kris Dillingham of First Apostolic Church, Toledo Ohio, at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4; Pastor Ernest Martinez of Landmark Family Church, Maryland Heights Mo., at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4. The Dec. 3 banquet will be in the fellowship hall from 4 to 6 p.m. Limited seating. Tickets: adults, $12; children 11 and under, $5. Purchase tickets by calling 217-367-5433 or at http://www.apostoliclife.org.

Nativity walk. 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2101 S. Prospect Ave., C. Come and see dozens of beautiful nativity sets from around the world and across our community. All are welcome. Call 352-1732 for information.

Bazaars, food, fundraisers

Diaper drive. Sundaythrough Dec. 23, Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 208 W. University Ave., C. Holiday collection of diapers for distribution to needy families through empty tomb. Larger sizes particularly needed. Bring to services, 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays, drop off 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays during office hours, or donate online at emmanuelmemorialepiscopal.org/diaper-drive.html.

Forty-eighth annual pancake and sausage supper. 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, The Pontoppidan Lutheran Church, 186 N. 1100 E., Elliott. All-you-can-eat event to help support the church. Donations: Adult, $8; children 12 years and younger, $3.50. Also, a bake sale and quilt raffle that night.

Wesley evening food pantry. Pantry hours, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday in Rooms 48 and 50,Wesley Student Center United Methodist Church, 120 W. Green St., U. Food distribution. Additionally, college students only pantry hours, 3 to 5 p.m. first Monday of the month; student ID required. For information, wesleypantry.org or call 344-1120.

Annual celebration/fundraiser breakfast. 8 to 9 a.m. Dec. 8, I-Hotel and Conference Center, 1900 S. First St., C. Faith in Place is celebrating its Earth care accomplishments. Share a meal with them and meet fellow people of faith who care for the Earth. Registration is free, but all in attendance will be asked to give generously in celebration of its inspiring vision and programs. Register by Dec. 1 at http://tinyurl.com/FIPFundraisers.

Homemade Christmas cookie and candy walk. 8-11 a.m. Dec. 10, Catlin United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Sponsored by the Catlin United Methodist Women. Buy your Christmas goodies for $5 a pound. Call 427-5566.

Annual holiday bazaar. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10, St. Christopher Episcopal Church, 1501 E. Grove, Rantoul. Featuring gifts, cookie walk, baked goods, raffle and chili/hot dog lunch.

Church quilt raffle. Sheldon United Methodist Church, corner of Fifth and Iroquois streets, Sheldon. Fundraiser for the church, with tickets being available into next March. The top of the quilt was created and hand stitched by Margie Bivins, a church member now deceased. Quilts by the Creek in Freeport completed the project by machine. The quilt will be part of the Old Courthouse Museum's quilt show in March. Call Vickie Webster at 815-429-3595.

Classes

Sundays with Johann. 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 208 W. University Ave., C. Final Sunday of OLLI instructor Mark Dirksen's a faith-based perspective on the cantatas of Bach: "Wake up!" Advent Cantata 140, Nov. 27. Free. Call 352-9827.

Bible Education Center December series. 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 1-15, Bible Education Center, Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana. Instructor: Paul Elliott, via distance learning from Florida. Class 1, "Jesus: Changing Our View of God"; Class 2, "The Tree of Life"; and Class 3, "The Bible Formula for Life." Free. Call 367-2100 or bibleeducationcenter.org for information.

Music

'Messiah' sing-along. 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, First Baptist Church at Savoy, 1602 Prospect Ave. Baroque Artists of Champaign-Urbana perform a Christmas showproviding a quartet of soloists, the conductor and organist Scott Montgomery. Audience members are invited to sing the choruses of the Christmas portion of Handel's oratorio. Bring a score or borrow one at the door. Freewill donation. fbc-cs.org/messiah-sing-along.

Handel's "Messiah." 3 p.m. Dec. 4, Gibson City Bible Church, Illinois 47, west edge of Gibson City. Sponsored by the Gibson Area Music Foundation, and under the director of Willie Summerville. For information, call 784-4480.

Concert. 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Sidney Christian Church, 305 E. Main St. Featuring Surreal Sound, Unity High School's a cappella group. Refreshments served following the concert. For information, call 688-2224.