Book review: Cat lady explores the history of felines

Avowed cat lady Abigail Tucker, the author of "The Lion in the Living Room: How House Cats Tamed Us and Took Over the World," decided to investigate the origin of the domesticated house cat.

Her book is a fascinating look into the world of the house cat, or in Latin, Felis Catus.

Reading her book, I learned a new term for the cat family, hypercarnivore. Cats, no matter big or small, are massive protein eaters. They are one of the few animals that cannot be sustained by vegetation. Cats need three times as much protein as dogs, and kittens require four times as much. They cannot synthesize key fatty acids on their own, which is why plants cannot feed them.

It is known that cats can hunt and kill animals up to three times their size. The interesting thing about our human-cat relationship: We probably hunted each other in the beginning of history. Cats require so much protein that humans would have been tasty. Humans were eating anything they could catch.

How did we come to this peaceful co-mingling that now happens?

The village of Hallan Cemi in modern-day Turkey is considered one of the very first permanent communities in the Middle East. It dates back 11,600 years.

Uncovered in 1989, it is a treasure trove of how humans first went from hunter-gatherers to farmers. The archaeologist working the site believes she has found where humans and cats started living together.

Our farming and storing of grain provided quick and easy access to little furry bodies that the cats could eat. Cats got rid of the unwanted animals eating our food supplies and were cute and cuddly.

Cats have spread all over the world, despite the belief that they do not like water.The ancient Phoenicians are believed to have used cats on their ships to help keep the rodent population down.

Cats have made it to islands that are active volcanoes. Five cats were introduced to Marion Island, which is permanently snow-capped and is actively volcanic. In 25 years, those five cats had more than 2,000 surviving descendents.

The only time cats have been persecuted was during the witch hysteria of the Middle Ages. But even with a Papal Bull, monks and nuns still kept their cats.

Exeter Cathedral listed cat food among its expenses during the years 1305-1467. It also had its own cat door.

To quote the author, "It's important to appreciate an organism with a strategy and a story. Seeing cats in this light also means recognizing ourselves and acknowledging the full range of what we're capable of — our special mix of tenderness and cruelty, and our unlimited, often careless influence.If we don't, many life forms on this planet may not stand a chance."

