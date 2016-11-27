C-U haiku, Nov. 27, 2016

p { margin-bottom: 0.1in; direction: ltr; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); line-height: 120%; text-align: left; }p.western { font-family: "Liberation Serif",serif; font-size: 12pt; }p.cjk { font-family: "Arial"; font-size: 12pt; }p.ctl { font-family: "Arial Unicode MS"; font-size: 12pt; }

By Jim O'Brien, Ann Hart and Will Reger

a flute has four songs

three play together as one

jackdaws stole the fourth

— Will Reger, Champaign

Submissions may be made to cupoetry@gmail.com with C-U haiku in the subject line. Include your name and city, which will be published with your haiku. Submissions may be edited.