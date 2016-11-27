Don Follis: Advent is the chance to watch for invisible gorilla

On this the first of four Advent Sundays preceding Christmas, the faithful set apart time to watch for the coming of Christ. In this Advent reading from the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus makes this clear:

"But about that day or hour, no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father. ... Therefore keep watch, because you do not know on what day your Lord will come. But understand this: If the owner of the house had known at what time of night the thief was coming, he would have kept watch and would have not let his house be broken into. So you also must be ready, because the Son of Man will come at an hour when you do not expect him." (Matthew 24:36-44)

Those ominous words likely refer to the second coming of Christ, when he returns at the end of the age.

One of the Advent readings I plan to ponder this year comes from the book of Revelation. "Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person and they with me." (Revelation 3:20)

These words of Jesus give rise to a central question of Advent: "Is there something right in front of me that I am missing?" To say it in the spirit of the book of Revelation, "Is there someone knocking at the door of my heart? If so, what might that mean?" One of my friends said, "If God has something for me during this Advent season, I don't want to miss it."

And yet, so often we do not see things that are right in front of us. We see what we expect to see. We think we see and experience the world as it is, but our minds repeatedly are beset by illusions.

This was illustrated for me in the now-famous Selective Attention Test by psychologists Christopher Chabris and Daniel Simon (UIUC psychology professor).

The test features a video of students in black and white T-shirts mingling while passing a basketball. The students in white T-shirts pass a ball to those in white T-shirts. The students in black T-shirts pass a ball only to those wearing black T-shirts. The simple instruction to those taking the test is to count the number of passes made by those wearing white T-shirts.

I accurately counted the number of passes made by those in white shirts — 15 passes. But then those taking the test are asked: "But did you see the gorilla?" The gorilla? The video is rewound and played back in slow motion. Sure enough, a person in a gorilla suit enters the circle while the basketballs are being passed. The gorilla even stops, faces the camera and beats his breast before exiting the circle. It is as plain as day. I was fixated on accurately counting the passes and totally missed the gorilla.

After taking the test, I read Chabris and Simon's "The Invisible Gorilla: How Our Intuitions Deceive Us" (Broadway paperback, 2009). The book made me think of the many snap judgments I make. I didn't want to be nearly so certain all the time after reading the book. And while I wasn't cured of my limitations, I certainly think I started seeing them better. The authors' findings reveal the important truth that our minds often don't work the way we think they do. We think we see ourselves and the world as it really is, but do we?

What is it, then, during these four weeks of Advent that might cause us to see what God wants us to see? To give this perspective, consider an oncology nurse named Lindsay. In October, she herself was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer. In an essay she addressed to the countless patients she has cared for over the years, Lindsay wrote about how she now sees her patients. "I'm sorry. I didn't get it," She says. "I didn't get how hard the waiting was. ... I didn't get how awkward it was to tell other people the news. ... I didn't get what it felt like to get all the sad looks all the time. ... I didn't get how much you worried about your kids."

Now Lindsay sees. We frame life events through our own lenses. Advent gives us an opportunity to expand our lenses and say, "Maybe the way I see life is not always 'The Truth'. Maybe I am not as objective as I think I am."

This first Sunday of Advent invites us to open our eyes to watch for an invisible gorilla we never have seen before. I hope you'll watch it. Because you might just get the chance to say, "Now I see it, plain as day. How could I have missed it?"

Don Follis has pastored in Champaign-Urbana for 35 years. He directs retreats and coaches leaders via blog.pastortopastor initiatives.com. Contact him at donscolumn@gmail.com, and you can follow him on Twitter at @donfollis.