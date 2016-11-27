Getting Personal: Patrick Wampler

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Patrick Wampler

Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, 26-year-old Champaign resident Patrick Wampler, a partner in Subwars, which owns several Jimmy John's franchises, chats with The News-Gazette's Paul Wood, Wampler, an avid golfer, graduated from Central High School and the University of Illinois.

What interests you the most right now?

I don't like to get political, because I work with so many people with different viewpoints and have customers with many different thought processes, but no matter who you voted for or what you believe, you have to say that what's going on in the political world right now is very interesting.

Tell us something few people know about you.

Few people know that I am a bit of a neat freak. I like to keep the house clean, I like things where they are supposed to go, clothes folded, things like that. It's part of what helps me at work since I have to make sure the stores are clean.

You're a 2009 graduate of Champaign Central and a University of Illinois graduate in 2013. Do you have a favorite memory of Central? College? Did you play on any teams?

I have lots of great memories from my time at both Central and the UI. The ones that probably stick out the most in high school are the ones involving sports. Not so much the actual games or matches (I played golf, basketball and tennis) but more the trips and bus rides. There was something special about going on trips with some of your best friends and having putting contests in hotel hallways, rap battles on bus rides (I was as bad as you're probably thinking I was) and things of that nature. We made a great run in basketball in 2008 and finished third in the state, so if there was one game that still stands out to me it would be when we upset Decatur Eisenhower in Mount Zion, right outside Decatur, when they were undefeated. But again, looking back now, it was really more the fellowship with teammates, many of whom I am still great friends with today. My time at the UI was very similar. Although I did not play on any teams, I was in a fraternity and got to live with 60 of my closest friends for two years and then 12 of my very best friends my senior year. I won't discuss those times as much, because this is a family paper, but it's just a very special time in your life to be able to live with so many great friends and build those relationships. It was really hard on the neat-freak side of me; I will say that.

You're young to already have a business. How did you connect with the Jimmy John's franchises?

Jimmy John's is headquartered here locally, so growing up in Champaign, I just grew up around the brand. I had a few family friends and relatives who were involved with the company (my older cousin Matt had opened a store out in Maryland), and as I started to reach that time in college where it was time to start thinking about what to do, it was something that piqued my interest. I got to know Austin, who is one of my business partners, and one day I mentioned that Jimmy John's was something that interested me. He seemed to love the idea. He had a spot in Tuscola where he had some ground, a spot he thought would be perfect for a store, and we kind of ran with the idea.

How did you choose your partners? Are they still Austin Apgar and Craig Neitzel?

I would say I was fortunate enough for my partners to choose me. Austin had become a friend of mine through a chance run-in. We realized we had a lot of friends in common, and we became friends. He introduced me to Craig. They were proven guys who had already established themselves both in business and throughout the community, and they were nice enough to take a chance on an unproven 22-year-old kid. So I was definitely the most fortunate one in this deal, and we still remain partners the same way we started the company about three-and-a-half years ago.

Why Subwars?

Between you and me, and I guess now anyone who reads this article, I don't really like the name. Austin and Craig had another business together at the time with some storage units, and their LLC name for that was Storagewars. I think they wanted to keep riding the "wars" train, so they came up with Subwars. Everything those two had done seemed to be working, so I wasn't about to fight them on the name of the company.

Where will you be moving into in your next market?

The goal is to open two more stores in 2017. The areas we are looking at are Mahomet and Rantoul, but anything can happen along the way. I have learned quickly that building stores is a long process and something that doesn't just happen overnight. Hopefully, though, we can open those two in 2017, and then go from there. I always keep my eyes open on existing stores and entertain the idea of picking up some of those as well, but right now, my focus for growth is on those two locations.

What's your golf handicap? Do you have a favorite course?

Six and going the wrong direction. I always laughed when I was younger and older friends of mine who were working would say it's hard to keep their game in form when they were working so much; I thought that was just a cop-out. It seemed so easy to me to just pick up the clubs and play, but I am quickly learning that is not the case. The favorite course for me is an easy one. I was lucky enough to play Pebble Beach a couple years ago with my dad, and it was one of the greatest experiences of my life. We had a perfect day to play. It was my first time out of town since the store opened, and I think that really gave me an appreciation for being able to just enjoy how beautiful the course was and how special it was to just be able to be out there with my dad.

Do you have a favorite Illini sporting event?

It's got to be football. I know the teams haven't been great, but I love the fall Saturdays and the tailgating. Although watching those Mike Small-coached golf teams compete for the national championship the last couple years has been a lot of fun for me as well.

Tell us about hanging out with family.

One niece and one nephew for right now, but I do have another nephew on the way. It's a lot of fun. Sloan, my niece, is about 2 1/2 now, and she is just at the absolute cutest stage. She seems to find so much joy in everything that she does, and it just makes her so much fun to be around. Then I have Augie, who is closing in on 10 months. He is lots of fun as well, just starting to come close to talking and moving around more. He spits on everything though, so wear a poncho if you see him around. My sisters and their husbands live in Chicago, so I don't get to see them as much as I would like, but that is what makes it so much fun when they come home. The part I like is I get to do all the cool, fun stuff, but never any of the disciplining or changing of diapers.

You volunteer at the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club. What motivates you? What do you get out of it?

I had to go to the club one afternoon to do a pre-show interview and I saw all the kids and the kids that I know I would be helping by dancing and raising money and it just kind of really made me feel special. Then to hear that the event made over $300,000 for those kids, I was so excited, it was almost beyond words at first. So after these experiences, I am very excited to try to get back involved anyway I can.

What time do you typically get up? What do you do the first hour of the morning?

I am an early riser. Normally, it's sometime between 4 and 5, depending on the day and what the stores have going on. I like to be in the stores no later then 6 a.m., and since they're all at least 30-plus minutes away, that means I have to be out of the house pretty early. Normally, I do not waste a lot of time in the morning; it's a quick shower, change, grab a water and some type of breakfast bar and out the door.

What do you consider your greatest achievement or accomplishment?

I have been lucky to have lots of accomplishments in the sports world growing up, and all those were great, and trust me, no one loves winning things more then I do. But I would have to say all that pales in comparison to how I feel about what we have accomplished with these Jimmy John's stores. Taking what was just a gravel lot in Tuscola with one employee (myself) and turning it into four stores with over 100 employees in such a short time is something I am proud of. What I really enjoy most about it is the people of the towns we operate in and the employees who take the time to say thank you.

What do you regard as your most treasured possession?

I have a drawer in one of my dressers that is just filled with old stuff: cards, letters, old photos, little trinkets from trips or games, and although nothing in there really has any value, sometimes if I have a bad day or am struggling with a work decision or really anything, I just open it up and flip through some of the stuff. I read the old letters of support from either my mom, old coaches, and it helps me really put things in perspective and know that it's all going to work out.

Do you have a guilty pleasure and what is it?

I am going to get crushed for this one, but yes I do. I am addicted to the "Bachelor" series. I got hooked in at an early age by my sisters, and now I cannot stop watching; I love the drama.

What's your favorite sports team?

The Cubs! Clearly, I am a big Illini fan as well, but it's hard not to be taking pride in being a Cubs fan right now; I took years of abuse for it.

What would you order for your last meal?

A Jimmy John's sandwich from Danville, Tuscola or Taylorville, of course.

Who are your favorite musicians and why?

I listen to a lot of music, so it's hard to have a true favorite cause. I like the new guys that are kind of up and coming: Brett Eldredge, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Brett Young.

What's the happiest memory of your life?

I've been lucky to have lots of good accomplishments in the sports world that were great. The Cubs winning the World Series is right up there, but I am going to cheat a little here and say for me it's a tie with all the family vacations we have gotten to go on. We have had some great ones, and although at the time there were moments where the trips or car rides weren't so happy (one time my sister wrote "Help Me" on the window when it was fogged up, if that gives you any insight to some of the road trips), I really appreciate having that time with them, especially as we have gotten older.

Which historical figure do you admire the most and why?

Ronald Reagan has always been a big hero of mine. He was never given anything; he earned everything he got. He was a great leader, hard worker and everyone seemed to love him along the way, and that is not easy to do, especially in today's day and age. So I admire him a lot for that and hope I can be even somewhat like that along the way.

What's your best piece of advice?

I am a big fan of the Golden Rule. Treating others the way you want to be treated is great. However, for me, the single best advice I can give anyone, especially younger kids in school or just getting started in their careers, is simply hard work. You don't have to be the smartest, you just need to be willing to put the time in.

What was your first job and how much did you make an hour?

Mowing yards in the neighborhood. The pay varied yard to yard, but the work was great, and it taught me discipline.

What was a pivotal decision in your career and how did you arrive at that decision?

To stick with the Jimmy John's plan. It took over a year from when we decided to open the store in Tuscola to when it actually opened. There were several times where I felt like I was in over my head, it was hard and I wasn't going to be able to do it. I even had a few other job offers, but we stayed with it. We got the store open, and I couldn't be happier that I stuck with it and that has allowed me to help have us where we are today.