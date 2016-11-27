John Roska: Written statements pose hearsay issue

Q: Can I use written statements in a small claims case? Does it make any difference if they're notarized?

A: Maybe. Written statements are hearsay, which ordinarily would be not be admitted as evidence at a trial. But in the more relaxed world of small claims court, a judge might allow some hearsay.

Small claims court is supposed to be less formal, so people trying to collect small amounts (up to $10,000) don't need a lawyer. As one case put it, the small claims rules "were designed to allow pro se litigants to obtain resolution of disputes in a quick, simple and informal manner, unbridled by the technicalities and legal formalities which normally obtain in court proceedings."

The generally less formal proceedings in small claims court can be made explicitly informal under Supreme Court Rule 286(b). That rule permits judges in small claims cases to "adjudicate the dispute at an informal hearing."

Either side can ask for an informal hearing. To be precise, you'd request "an informal hearing under Rule 286(b)." But just asking for "an informal hearing" should work, too. Sometimes, without asking, the judge will simply declare that the hearing is informal.

At an informal hearing, "all relevant evidence shall be admissible and the court may relax the rules of procedure and the rules of evidence." The rule specifically says procedure can be relaxed to allow the judge to call witnesses and ask questions. Usually, judges are pretty hands-off, and make each side present their evidence and question their witnesses.

Relaxing the rules of evidence doesn't mean they're thrown out the window. But court decisions are clear that letting in some hearsay in small claims cases is OK. How loose things get will depend on the judge and the particular facts of your case.

Very broadly speaking, hearsay is secondhand information. It's not information gotten from direct, eye-witness experience.

For example, "I saw the car run the red light" isn't hearsay, since it's based on your own observation. But "Jane says the car ran the red light" is hearsay, since it's based on what someone else told you.

Illinois uses a pretty standard definition of hearsay: "an out-of-court statement offered to prove the truth of the matter asserted." The rule says hearsay is "generally inadmissible due to its lackof reliability" (unless, of course, it fits into one of about 24 exceptions to the hearsay rule).

A written statement is obviously "an out-of-court statement," which you'd presumably be offering to prove that what it says is true. And since written statements are easily fabricated, and can't be cross-examined, they're not terribly reliable — even if notarized.

Getting a written statement admitted as evidence, then, is probably going to be harder than getting in a bit of hearsay in a witness's testimony in court. And even if a judge admitted it, they wouldn't have to give it much — or any — weight.

So, rather than gamble on a written statement, you're much better off bringing the witness to court, and having them testify in person. That avoids the hearsay problem and will be much more persuasive.

John Roska is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation. You can send your questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820. Questions may be edited for space.