Kelly Strom: A special guest

The Champaign Public Library has been fortunate enough to be able to host a visit by New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Berg on Dec. 4. Come at 2 p.m. and listen to her fantastic stories of life's trials and tribulations, as well as excerpts from her new book, "Make Someone Happy."

Berg is well-known among the literate fiction and women's literature circles and also had a title chosen for Oprah's Reading Club.

Her latest book, "Make Someone Happy," is a collection of some her most-loved Facebook posts, after fans asked her to please have the essays published in a print format.

Her most recent tour to promote the book has expectations that follow along the book's title. During this holiday season, come on over to the library and fill your soul with compassion, empathy and gratitude. Copies of the book will be sold at the event, with gift-wrapping services provided.

I picked up a few of her other titles to read, many of which are available in audiobook, large print and ebook formats.

I began with "The Year of Pleasures," a story about a newly widowed woman who decides to change her life. Betta Nolan was a very happily married woman, living in a handsome Boston brownstone with her husband, John. She made a fortune writing children's books, and he was a child psychologist.

Unable to have children of their own, they dedicated their lives to each other, rarely letting anyone else in to their circle. When John became ill with cancer, they talked about their plans of retiring and driving to the Midwest to start a new life. Before that could happen, John passed away, and Betta was devastated without him.

She decided rather quickly to sell her brownstone and start driving.

She ended up in Stewart, Ill., a lovely small town within an hour or so of Chicago. As she drives around the streets, she immediately feels a sense of familiarity. It is here that she decides to call home. She finds a gorgeous Victorian house with an enchanting garden. She quickly makes friends with a real estate agent and a boy and his mother next door.

Eventually, she realizes that with focusing all of her love on John, she has shut out her friends from the past and goes about remedying the slight.

In the meantime, the descriptions of her grief are palpable, and she takes pleasure in the smallest of gifts each day. A warm bath, a well cooked meal and the sounds of musician Erik Satie during lonely evenings.

Betta is determined to spend a year discovering the beauty of life and the connections one makes with the people surrounding them.

A co-worker said that she read "Open House" by Berg in a particularly difficult time in her life, and it made quite an impression. The story features Samantha, who is a wife and the mother of an 11-year old son.

One day, her husband walks out for good, and Samantha is left alone to raise her son. After an ill-advised shopping spree at Tiffany's, Samantha gets her grounding and realizes that she needs to find ways to earn money. She decides to take on renters at her home in order to pay the mortgage. An odd assortment of characters takes her up on the boarding, and each one makes an impact in one way or another on Samantha.

Both her eccentric mother and a male friend tell her that she needs to become more social and try to meet new people. Samantha quickly realizes that before she can accept others, she has to look inside her own heart to accept herself and her current situation. She needs to rediscover who she was before a bad marriage altered her self-esteem and aspirations. This one was chosen as an Oprah Reading Club book.

In "What We Keep," the story begins with Ginny Young on a plane to see her mother again after 35 years of silence. The story flips back to the summer of 1958, when her life changed, and her mother became a stranger. Moving back and forth in time, the reader feels Ginny's confusion and frustration at the events that have shaped her into the adult she is now. Aren't we all shaped, to some degree, by our past? With an authentic voice, Berg describes a '50s childhood and the impact one event can have for a lifetime.

Berg is a rare writer who can capture the smallest inklings of thought with a gently formed depiction. Her stories all ring with emotional honesty, careful assumptions and a language filled with beauty and wonder. I for one cannot wait to meet her and listen to her exquisite words of love and loss. Join me.

Kelly Strom is the collection manager at the Champaign Public Library. She orders books, ebooks, magazines, newspapers, audiobooks and CDs.