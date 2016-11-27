Leader of the bands

Photo by: Scott Schwartz/University of Illinois "We have to keep our faces before these kids and the band directors. It's that simple. Statistics show students who want to be music majors go where their teachers tell them to go." Stephen Peterson, director of UI bands Image

CHAMPAIGN — Like many collegiate band directors, Stephen Peterson started as a high school band director, in his case in his native state of Arizona

He loved the job — and now as director of University of Illinois bands — it's part of his job to turn out good high school band directors.

"It's such an interesting combination of skills," he said. "You have to be a good teacher, a pied piper, a good musician and a psychologist.

"Mostly, you need to love what you do. I come and get to do this every day. What could be better?"

He pauses.

"The budget. That could be better."

Peterson, 59, took over the top job in the UI's storied band program in August 2015, coming here from Ithaca College in the midst of the Illinois budget impasse in Springfield.

"I hate to beat a dead horse, but it's the same as you hear from anyone else in the university," he said. "That issue just permeates an awful lot of what happens.

"We're still able to continue to offer a top product because of the leadership in the College of Fine and Applied Arts up to the provost. We're able to weather the storm. The problem is we don't know how long the storm will last."

Despite that, the UI bands — the first land-grant university regimental band program in the country and one of the largest, with 650 students — carries on, continuing to have a positive effect on college life in general — and Saturday afternoons in particular at Memorial Stadium, he said.

Peterson attends every Illini home football game to conduct the Marching Illini in two pieces: the national anthem and the "3-in-1," which includes "Illinois Loyalty."

It's a tradition for Big Ten band directors to conduct their marching bands when playing "The Star Spangled Banner" and the school's traditional song.

Peterson oversees Marching Illini Director Barry Houser and all aspects of the Marching Illini in addition to the rest of the band program.

"With that in mind, I'm there to show a public face and support the athletic team as well," Peterson said. "It's a privilege to do those things."

He also attends the Marching Illini rehearsals most Thursdays.

"I try to walk around and get to know the students a little," he said. "I try to give them a person to associate with my name."

Joint concert

Because Peterson is 6-foot-5, with a lean frame, students likely have no problem noticing him on and off the field and at the Harding Band Building, where he has his office and rehearses the UI Wind Symphony.

Its 50 members are the top students in the School of Music, selected for the ensemble through blind auditions.

On Friday, the Wind Symphony and UI Concert Jazz Band, the top ensemble in the UI Jazz Studies Program, will present a concert together.

"If people want to hear the best of our two worlds, they can do one-stop shopping," Peterson said.

Chip McNeill, director of the Jazz Studies Program, said Peterson approached him about combining their early December concerts.

McNeill called the new director of bands a terrific person and a wonderful conductor and musician.

Scott Schwartz, director of the Sousa Archives and Center for American Music, also has good words for Peterson.

"He's got his feet on the ground. He has what we refer to as stick (baton) technique. He's easy to follow and is good at directions. Not everyone who stands at the podium gives you the sense of where they want you to go with a piece.

"Everyone speaks exceptionally well of him. He is a good band person, very consistent and good to his word."

Peterson succeeded interim band program director Linda Moorhouse, who had taken over after Robert Rumbelow was forced out in 2013.

Rumbelow was accused of selling School of Music instruments for personal gain; he maintained he intended to return the money to a fundraising program for a new band building.

Moving on

After Peterson was hired, he called those events "past history" and said he would move the program forward.

Besides overseeing the program, which includes five concert bands (excluding the jazz bands) and the Marching Illini, Peterson is on a committee that will select a new director for the School of Music to succeed Jeffrey Magee.

"We're moving aggressively and quickly and we hope to make an announcement in the first half of the spring semester," Peterson said.

He's also helping plan celebrations of the University sesquicentennial in 2017 and the UI band program's 150th anniversary in 2018.

For the university's sesquicentennial, Peterson and Andrew Megill, UI director of choral activities, decided to have a piece commissioned for choir and wind symphony, an odd combo, Peterson admitted.

"The first thing we did was get (National Book Award-winning writer) Richard Powers on board to write the libretto," Peterson said.

A younger composer, Dominick DiOrio, associate professor of choral conducting at Indiana University, was commissioned to write the music. DiOrio was an undergraduate at Ithaca when Peterson was there.

"Everybody knows him because he's the up-and-coming choral composer right now," Peterson said.

Peterson is also working to restore stability and trust in Illinois bands. One way he does that is by traveling throughout the state, meeting and working with high school band directors and students.

"We have to keep our faces before these kids and the band directors," he said. "It's that simple. Statistics show students who want to be music majors go where their teachers tell them to go."

Peterson also wants to build on and celebrate the band traditions here; one is to be innovative including in the commissioning of new music.

Among Peterson's other duties are to advise four doctoral of musical arts candidates in wind conducting.

One reason he wanted to come here was to work with DMA students; he had not worked with doctoral level students before.

Jason Gardner is among Peterson's doctoral students; like his mentor, Gardner taught high school band before coming here.

"Dr. Peterson is a wonderful person to work with," he told The News-Gazette. "He's extremely knowledgeable about the band repertoire. He gets along with people. It seems like he's very good at building connections with other departments."

Piano came first

While Peterson is at the top of his game among band directors, he's unusual among them for having focused on the piano as his primary instrument.

He started playing it in second grade, and as a music education major at Arizona State University, he focused on the instrument, though he never intended to become a concert pianist.

He also plays clarinet, bass clarinet and saxophone, having picked up those after joining his school band when in third grade.

His doctorate is in conducting, from Northwestern University. While there, he led the 100-member Northshore Concert Band, considered the nation's premiere community band.

At Northwestern, he also met his wife, a native of Glenview, while both were studying for their Ph.D.s in music.

Accomplished in her own right, Beth Peterson conducts the UI Wind Orchestra, teaches courses in advanced instrumental conducting, places seniors in student-teaching positions and teaches a special-topics music education course for seniors.

They have two children. Their daughter teaches fifth-grade special education in Gibson City and coaches junior varsity girls' volleyball and basketball at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. Their son is a an Ithaca College sophomore, studying sports medicine and playing baseball.

Other passions

One of their father's passions is spending time in Colorado, where the Petersons have a home in Estes Park. They live in Mahomet, too, but plan to retire in Colorado.

"I adore the mountains," Peterson said. "We get out there every chance we have. I love to ski, and we love to hike, and we like to take the kids."

His current band director position likely will be his last.

"I'm closing in on 60. I don't want to go anywhere else," he said. "I will do it as long as it's fun."

If you go

What: The University of Illinois Concert Jazz Band, directed by Chip McNeill, and the UI Wind Symphony, directed by Stephen Peterson, performing separately, and together for the final piece.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Tickets: $10 for adults; $7, senior citizens 65 and older and retired UI faculty and staff; and $4, students. Tickets purchased for the earlier Illinois Wind Symphony concert or UI Concert Jazz Band concerts in the Studio Theatre will be honored.

Reservations: krannertcenter.com or 333-6280.

Program: Includes David Dzubay's Symphony No. 2, "Through a Glass, Darkly"; Carter Pann's "Four Factories"; and Reynaldo Hahn's "Le Bal de Beatrice d'Este."