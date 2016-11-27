Letter from Birdland: Chickens help out with the housecleaning

In Birdland, we're preparing for winter after a long, mild fall that really felt like an extension of summer.

I'd already been doing autumn raking for a while. Our yard is full of trees, which give us a good amount of leaves. If we do nothing, some will gather around our shrubs and flower beds, but most will blow away across the field to be caught in the brambles and thorns in the far timber.

In some years, we would gather them to put in bags to use like big, brown bricks to build a wind break around the coop, but that was when our coop was just a small night-time shelter.

Now, with the bigger coop and chicken yard, I had a better idea. Every evening, a couple of hours before chicken dark, I let the chickens out to roam the yard while I rake up several bushels of leaves.

My work is meditative and blessed with the soft, conversational clucking of pullets and cockerels at their gentle work. As soon as I fill a basket, I carry it to the poultry yard and make a mini-mountain.

When the chickens come home to roost a few hours later, they discover that the terrain of their yard is quite changed. Instead of a flat, dirt floor, they find eight to 10 piles of leaves, and they get to work immediately, scratching through the piles, hoping to find hidden morsels of any bugs or grubs I may have raked up with the leaves.

By the time they hop up into their night-time roost, they have scattered the leaves and flattened the floor again. What they don't know is that they are actually helping with their own housekeeping. I'm trying to get 4 to 6 inches of leaf mulch into the chicken yard to start the deep litter method of keeping the coop healthy and clean.

If you search the interwebs for "deep litter chicken coop," you'll find all manner of discussion — some pro, some con — about this method.

The basic idea is that if you provide a deep litter of mulch on a dirt floor and have enough air flow so moisture and ammonia don't build up in the coop, the chickens will compost their own poop and you'll only have to muck it out once a year.

We already save particularly delectable scraps in a crock by the sink to throw to our chickens, and scattered across the leaf litter, it gives them something to scratch for and relieves any boredom that might turn to bullying.

The scratching composts the leaves, poop and other organic matter and encourages a healthy balance of microbes and insects, which can supplement the chickens' diet, even in the winter. We seem to have an endless supply of leaves in the yard, but I've got a good start on my deep litter.

We had a soft frost a few weeks back that did little more than take down our elephant ears — a sad, sudden surprise. One day they stood under the window of my little writing room, waving gently in the breeze like tall, green fans, and the next, they hung, shriveled on the ends of sad stalks.

But then we had a few weeks more of sunny, warm weather, so despite the short days and long nights, we tricked ourselves into thinking we had plenty of time to get ready for a long stretch of cold and dark.

This morning, we woke to thirsty chickens in the coop, milling around their frozen water fountain. It was time to act. First, we'll plug in the electric pad to keep the chickens' water from freezing, then we'll hang tarps on the walls of the coop to break the chill wind. We'll plug in lamps to give a little warmth and extra light.

The parakeets will come in from the aviary for the winter. We used to fortify the aviary in similar fashion, until one winter the wind was so strong that it tore the door from its hinges. Now they come in to keep me company at my little writing desk until spring. They sing of sunshine and fresh breezes, and I write it all down to remember the summer.

Recall beauty; anticipate peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. She is interested in preparing for the long winter. You can read more of her writings and see photos at http://www.letterfrombirdland.blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.