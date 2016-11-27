The Reluctant Townie: A slew of priceless Black Sunday deals

Hello, East Central Illinois and beyond. Hope you had a fine holiday and that everyone survived with minimal disfigurement.

I have, for the most part, emerged from the fog of rage that engulfed me in the wake of Biff Tannen's election. In the time since, many readers have requested that I stop writing about President-elect Biff — both in terms polite and less than — and I've decided to give them what they want, at least for the time being.

Good, bad or Alternate Timeline 1985, we've got a minimum of four years of this ahead of us, and there is no point burning out before the inauguration.

One positive thing about the election is that it has kept the media too busy to talk about Black Friday. I am writing this the day before Thanksgiving, and you're reading it the Sunday after (presumably), so you would probably know better than me, but I feel like Black Friday was less of a "thing" this year than years past. In fact, I'd wager as a nation, we hit peak Black Friday in 2013.

According to BlackFridayDeathCount.com, 2013 was the year with the largest recorded number of violent incidents, including two separate stabbings and the hospitalization of an 11-year-old who succumbed to a horde of turkey-drunk bargain raiders.

These days, everybody shops online. It's harder for a soccer mom to sucker-punch a grandpa in the jaw for the last Furby in the Amazon.com checkout. We're in danger of losing this part of our culture forever. We once were warriors. We used to battle for our deep discounts.

As of this writing, Black Friday has been responsible for a mere seven deaths and 98 injuries. (And of those "injuries," 40 were simple cases of pepper spray.) Honestly, I was expecting to see more impressive statistics. Pretty sure any given ride at the county fair offers more harrowing odds of death and destruction.

What have we become?

In honor of Black Friday, I'm offering my own deals and steals this week. My phone is full of half-baked ideas and unused bits, and I am going to be offering a few for you lucky readers. You don't have to fight anyone to grab these door busters, but I would suggest elbowing yourself in the throat and punching your groin just to get in the mood.

Without further ado, some bits I didn't think were good enough to publish before, being sold "as is," without instructions or context:

— Can we all just come together as human beings and agree that Tide pods look delicious as hell? Don't pretend you haven't thought about eating a Tide pod. Those swirly, bright colors in that juicy packaging. It's only human.

I do find the commercials to be condescending, though. "Don't let your baby eat these scrumptious-looking poison bombs!" Forget about the baby, who's going to stop me, Tide? Every day, I walk the line. But will I always have enough strength?

— I am the kind of man who believes in living dangerously. The kind of man who sees frozen burritos on a discontinued clearance and asks, "How many you got?" (Writer's note: This bit was based on a true story. I bought 11 discontinued breakfast burritos for less than $4 at Jewel. I ultimately lived to regret eight out of 11.)

— Matthew McConaughey looks like the kind of guy who breaks wind in bed and then holds his wife's head under the covers. Sometimes you can just tell things about a person. I feel like there's basically two types of guys in the world — guys who will Dutch oven their lovers, and guys who choose not to invoke their lover's little brother during foreplay.

Ladies, is flatulence under the sheets something you are into? Would it be a deal breaker if you were dating Matthew McCounaughey? What about Leonardo DiCaprio? Who am I kidding? If anything, when Leonardo DiCaprio rips one under the sheets, he has a system in place to neutralize its carbon footprint.

— Do you ever get anxiety when you walk into the Dollar Tree? Like how can everything in this store be $1? How many Third World factory workers died last year to bring us these rock-bottom prices? How can this store afford to pay its staff?

How can they sell a frying pan for $1? Sure, it's the size of a Snapple lid and made from sawdust, but still, even a McChicken is a buck-fifty. I should not be able to buy a frying pan for less than a McChicken.

I have come to the conclusion that the only way the Dollar Tree can exist is because it's all a bluff. I think a good percentage of the merchandise simply doesn't work, but the Dollar Tree is banking on the assumption that you will not spend the time, money, gas or dignity required to follow through on the return policy for something that cost you $1.

Would you return underwear you bought at a garage sale? Of course not. And if you're buying underwear at a garage sale, is there any limit to the depths of your savagery?

"Excuse me, this alarm clock does not work. It just has 11:49 painted on the front."

"Forget it, Jake. It's Dollar Tree."

Ryan Jackson once consumed a Larry the Cable Guy-branded frozen entree purchased at the Dollar Tree and lived to tell the tale. He can be reached at thereluctanttownie@hotmail.com.