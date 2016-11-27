Ruth Sibert/Books for kids: Author offers advice for young introverts

My mother-in-law tells the story of an upsetting encounter she had with one of my husband's primary school teachers. The teacher said Mike would probably have difficulty finding or holding a job when he grew up. Why? Because he was reticent to participate in the classroom of some 30 children. He was too quiet.

The incident happened in the mid-1950s. Carl Jung's work on introversion and extroversion was relatively new and evidently unknown to this teacher.

Fortunately, introversion and extroversion are better understood in this century than the last. And part of this understanding is made available to the reading public by author Susan Cain. Cain's book for adults, "Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking," was on the New York Times bestseller list for four years.

Now, her 2016 book for kids and teens from Penguin, "Quiet Power: The Secret Strengths of Introverts," brings a similar method of self-understanding to young people.

"Quiet Power" begins with a Manifesto for Introverts, which lists 10 points for introverts to recognize and call upon on their journey through the world. Some examples are No. 2: There's a word for people who are in their heads too much: thinkers; and No. 7: Introverts and extroverts are yin and yang — we love and need each other.

The chapters following the manifesto expand on and elaborate the qualities revealed in these 10 items.

The chapters are of manageable length for the intended audience and broken into segments signaled by large blue print. The segmented format gives the 250-plus-page book a feeling of accessibility for its young readers. The author has also injected humor with simple cartoon-like illustrations.

It turns out introverts, who, according to Cain, make up a third to a half of the general population, are as likely as extroverts to find a meaningful life. That was true for Mike, despite his teacher's worry.

Happily, Cain's "Quiet Power" provides help for this generation of introverts in navigating a smoother journey to their destinations.

Read on!

Ruth Siburt is the author of more than a dozen children's books in the educational field.