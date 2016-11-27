Ted Kooser: An American Life in Poetry, Nov. 27, 2016

p { margin-bottom: 0.1in; direction: ltr; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); line-height: 120%; text-align: left; }p.western { font-family: "Liberation Serif",serif; font-size: 12pt; }p.cjk { font-family: "Arial"; font-size: 12pt; }p.ctl { font-family: "Arial Unicode MS"; font-size: 12pt; }

By Ted Kooser/U.S. Poet Laureate, 2004-06

We've been selecting poems for this column for more than 10 years, and I can't remember ever publishing a poem about a cat. But here at last is a cat, a lovely old cat. Ron Koertge lives in California, and his most recent book of poems is "Vampire Planet: New & Selected Poems" from Red Hen Press.

Lily

No one would take her when Ruth passed.

As the survivors assessed some antiques,

I kept hearing, "She's old. Somebody

should put her down."

I picked her up instead. Every night I tell her

about the fish who died for her, the ones

in the cheerful aluminum cans.

She lies on my chest to sleep, rising

and falling, rising and falling like a rowboat

fastened to a battered dock by a string.

American Life in Poetry is made possible by The Poetry Foundation (poetryfoundation.org), publisher of Poetry magazine. It also is supported by the Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Poem, copyright 2016, is reprinted by permission of Koertge and the publisher. Introduction copyright 2016 by The Poetry Foundation. The introduction's author, Kooser, served as U.S. poet laureate consultant in poetry to the Library of Congress from 2004-2006.