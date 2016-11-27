Travel/presidential museums: Walking the halls of history

Photo by: Provided by Philip and Betty Neumann A chapel at the Eisenhower Presidential Library is the burial place of the couple. Image

By PHILIP and BETTY NEUMANN

As we walked into the Richard M. Nixon Presidential Museum, we felt a sense of excitement and accomplishment. We were about to complete a quest of visiting all of the 13 presidential museums. This particular museum was in Yorba Linda, Calif.

The 13 presidential museums are located all over our country. Herbert Hoover's is in West Branch, Iowa. Harry Truman's is in Independence, Mo. Jimmy Carter located his museum in Atlanta. Bill Clinton has his in Little Rock, Ark. Gerald Ford has a beautiful museum located by the Grand River in Grand Rapids, Mich. The great state of Texas is the home of three presidential museums — Lyndon Johnson's in Austin, George W. Bush's at Southern Methodist University in Dallas and George H.W. Bush's at Texas A&M University in College Station. Dwight Eisenhower's museum is located in Abilene, Kan. You will find John F. Kennedy's in Boston and Franklin Roosevelt's in Hyde Park, N.Y. Ronald Reagan's museum overlooking the beautiful Simi Valley is located in California.

Touring the presidential museums is like walking in a presidents' shoes and looking at all of the life-changing experiences they went through as president. One can also get a glimpse of their roots, growing-up years, service to their country, wives, family and memorable events that took place. Often, there are many remembrances from others concerning the president.

If this piques your interest, we recommend that you buy the "Passport Book for the Presidential Museums" and have it stamped as you visit each one. Once you visit all 13, a special paperweight and certificate is given to you at your last museum. We received ours at the Nixon museum.

Each museum has an admittance fee. There is also a senior discount offered. They usually vary from $5 to $13 per ticket. There are websites for each museum, and prices and times can be checked before making the trip. All of the museums are located in places where there are many motels to choose from. Several of the museums have a little restaurant in them where you can buy lunch. Otherwise, there seems to be many places available near the museums to find something to eat.

It is very common when you visit a museum to find that they have an extra display going on of various things. Eisenhower's museum had a World War II and Jewish Holocaust display when we visited there. Reagan's site had a display of many artifacts from Rome during our visit.

Our favorite places at each museum include: the Oval Offices in both Bush museums, where one can walk in, sit down at the desk, pose for pictures and act like they are in a crisis situation. A lovely chapel at Eisenhower's museum is also the burial place of the couple. Beautiful gardens at the Ford, Roosevelt and Truman museums add to the beauty of the complexes. Boston Harbor is a few steps away from the Kennedy museum. At the Reagan museum, one can take a tour of Air Force One that is in a special hangar.

Many of the museums also have the home that the president grew up in or lived in on the grounds. When visiting the Hoover, Nixon and Eisenhower complexes, tours of their boyhood homes are offered. Roosevelt's complex has the large home that he lived in with his family, and tours are offered, as well.

For many of the presidents, the museum is also their final burial place, along with their wives. These include the Hoover, Roosevelt, Truman, Eisenhower, Nixon, Ford and Reagan complexes.

When visiting the Lyndon Johnson Presidential Museum, one should venture a little farther down the road and visit the Johnson Ranch, where they chose to be buried at the family cemetery. A lovely blue chapel and a beautiful home make the landscape a very pleasing one to look upon.

If you want to make history come alive and get to know these presidents in a more intimate and personal way, plan to visit them when you are in that area. You can usually take in a museum in two to three hours, depending on how much you want to read and participate in. We found that two hours was sufficient most of the time. It is an adventure you will not regret as you walk the halls of history.

Philip and Betty Neumann of Danville love to travel to the presidential nuseums and national parks. Philip also enjoys stopping at the baseball stadiums as they drive through various cities. The only state they have not traveled to is Hawaii.