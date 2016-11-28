Pet Talk: A tough call to make

By DANIELLE ENGEL

UI College of Veterinary Medicine

Almost all pet owners at one point or another face the question of euthanasia. Dr. Gary Brummet, a veterinarian who provides primary care for pets at the UI Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Urbana, recently talked about this difficult experience and addressed some common questions and concerns of owners.

"Euthanasia begins with a conversation between the owner and the veterinarian," Brummet said.

It may be a single conversation or a discussion that spans multiple visits. The hardest question is knowing the right time to euthanize.

Consider quality of life

"It is a very personal decision," Brummet said. "The timing has to be right, not only for the pet, but also for the owner. Many owners need to spend time adjusting to the idea and accepting it."

Brummet urges owners to consider the pet's quality of life. Is the pet happy? Does the pet have an appetite? Does he still recognize the owner?

There is also the owners' quality of life to consider. Are the owners spending more time caring for the pet than caring for themselves? Can the owners afford the continuous care and treatment for their animal?

The owners are in the best position to answer these questions because they spend the most time with their pet. They will be most attuned to any decline in the animal's quality of life.

Many owners wonder why their veterinarians won't suggest euthanasia first.

"No matter how many times a veterinarian has performed euthanasia, it is still one of the hardest parts of the job," Brummet said. "A veterinarian's goal is to prolong life and heal patients, not to end life."

However, relieving suffering is also an important value for veterinarians as is supporting and respecting owners' choices.

Emotional impact

Another concern owners have is that their veterinarian doesn't appear upset during the procedure. Owners may think that the veterinarian doesn't care about their pet.

Brummet explains that practitioners' bedside manners are as varied as their individual personalities.

"Some clinicians are more reserved, both for routine checkups and for euthanasia appointments, but this doesn't mean they aren't great veterinarians and don't value the life of the pet," he said.

Other veterinarians may shed tears during euthanasias, either in front of the owner or discreetly in private afterward. This is especially the case if the veterinarian has known the owner or pet personally, or if children are present for the procedure. Children's grief can be very vivid and moving.

Once the decision to end a pet's suffering has been made, the owners face additional choices. Do they want to stay with their pet during the procedure, or would they prefer to say their goodbyes and not witness the death. The right choice will depend on the owner's relationship with the pet and the owner's personality.

"Many veterinary clinics have a special room for euthanasia, as does the teaching hospital at our college," Brummet said. "The room typically looks more homey and less like an examination room, which helps to make the experience more comfortable for both the owner and the pet."

Guilt and grief

Some owners worry that they will feel guilty after euthanizing their pet. Brummet assures owners that it's normal to feel guilty.

"It is a very tough and personal decision," he said. "No one wants to do it too soon, but no one wants to look back and realize they waited too long."

With pets living longer these days and owners developing a deeper bond with their animals, grief after euthanasia is becoming more pronounced.

"When the human-animal bond is very strong, losing a pet is akin to losing a family member," Brummet said. "Owners should never feel embarrassed about grieving for their pet."

As with the loss of any loved one, grief is a normal part of the healing process. Allowing yourself time to grieve is important and healthy.

An archive of pet columns from the UI College of Veterinary Medicine is available at vetmed.illinois.edu/petcolumns/.