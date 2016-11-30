Joan Griffis/Illinois Ancestors: National digital newspaper program expanding

The National Digital Newspaper Program is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Library of Congress to "create a national digital resource of historically significant newspapers published between 1690 and 1963, from all the states and U.S. territories." The Library of Congress maintains this searchable database, free, on the internet at http://tinyurl.com/czvm2q.

Over 11 million pages are already in the database from 43 states (including Illinois) and one territory, but additional pages are sought (hopefully 300,000 pages per state) and applications for grants are welcome. The deadline (for projects beginning September 2017) is January 12, 2017. Read more at http://tinyurl.com/h5vnymo.

Webinars scheduled for 2017

The Illinois State Genealogical Society has announced its schedule of free webinars to be offered in 2017. These monthly events (live seminars) are free to anyone with a computer and internet access and take place the second Tuesday of each month at 8 p.m. Central. They will be as follows:

— Jan. 10: Jill Morelli will present "Finding Dirk: Records of Insane Asylums in Illinois."

— Feb. 14: Diane Richard will present "Freedmen's Bureau Records — Valuable to ALL Southern Research!"

— March 14: Angela Y. Walton-Raji will present "Nurses, Matrons, Laundresses & Cooks: Documenting Women in the Civil War."

— April 11: Nicka Smith will present "Tracing Slave and Slave-owner Ancestors with DNA and Genealogy."

— May 9: Lisa A. Alzo will present "Cause of Death: Using Coroner's Records for Genealogy."

— June 13: Melissa Barker will present "Preserving Old Family Letters: Tips From an Archivist."

— July 11: Peggy Lauritzen will present "The Watchfires of a Hundred Circling Camps."

— Aug. 8: Amy Johnson Crow will present "Ten Years is a Long Time: Census Substitutes for the In-between Years."

— Sept. 12: "Luxembourgers on the Prairie: Researching Your Luxembourg Ancestors."

— Oct. 10: Daniel Earl will present "Funeral Homes and Family History: They're Dying to Meet You."

— Nov. 14: Thomas MacEntee will present "Illinois Gold: Hard to Find But Valuable Prairie State Resources for Genealogical Research."

— Dec. 12: Sharon S. Atkins will present "Ephemera: Genealogy Gold."

For additional information on this webinar series visit http://tinyurl.com/hzkr44y. Frequently asked questions about the webinars can be found at http://tinyurl.com/hqo9h7n.

The 2017 ISGS Webinar Series is sponsored by FamilySearch (http://FamilySearch.org.)

ISGS members who are unable to attend the live broadcasts are able to access recordings of all past webinars through the Members Section of the ISGS website, "to watch at their convenience." Registration for the 2017 webinars is now open!

'Destination Indiana'

Indiana Historical Society's "Destination Indiana" website (http://tinyurl.com/jxd3vvq) contains thousands of images of Indiana's 92 counties. Click on any destination to view photos of that locality. For example, at http://tinyurl.com/gkt5qha one can "explore Vermilion County" and see photos of Ernie Pyle and his home near Dana, Ind. Also see a photo (ca 1910) of Snoddy's Mill in Perrysville, Ind., a covered bridge at Eugene, Ind. (ca 1942), and the Binkley #10 mine (ca 1933) near Clinton, Ind.

One can easily spend many hours enjoying treasured images of that state.

Queries, genealogical questions from researchers and genealogical materials readers would like to share will be printed in this column free. Joan Griffis may be reached via email at jbgriffis@aol.com or by sending a letter to Illinois Ancestors, c/o The News-Gazette, P.O. Box 677, Champaign, IL 61824-0677.