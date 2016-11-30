Meg Makes: Cold weather calls for warm salads

For Thanksgiving this year, I wanted to bring a salad, but I wanted it to include seasonal ingredients.

I settled on altering a recipe for warm squash salad from minimalistbaker.com. It felt like the perfect compromise — I'm not a huge fan of cold salads in cold weather. The flavors worked really well, too, and the candied pecans became the star.

Most of my changes affected the quantity of ingredients. In addition, the original recipe calls for roasting your squash for half the time, which will result in a more crisp/tender texture.

This salad turned out well and was simple. I could see making it again for a side dish or even adding a protein, like chicken breast, to make a satisfying entree.

WARM BUTTERNUT-SQUASH SALAD

1 medium-sized butternut squash, cored, peeled and cubed

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/2 cup pecan halves

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 cup dried cranberries

3 cups fresh baby spinach leaves

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a large baking dish, toss squash cubes with 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt and black pepper. Roast 40 minutes, stirring occasionally to ensure even cooking.

Meanwhile, toast pecan halves in a skillet over medium heat, stirring constantly and being careful not to burn them. They'll smell delicious when they're ready. Remove from skillet.

Combine 1 tablespoon olive oil and brown sugar in skillet, then add pecans back in. Toss to coat. Spread on a plate or a sheet of foil to cool — make sure to separate pecans so they don't stick together.

Combine spinach, squash, pecans and cranberries in a large salad bowl, tossing to combine. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and serve while squash is still warm.

Meg Dickinson is a local communications professional who spends many of her waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.