My Amish Home: Air finally showing the bite of winter

"And God said, Let there be a firmament in the midst of the waters, and let it divide the waters from the waters. And God made the firmament, and divided the waters which were under the firmament from the waters which were above the firmament. And it was so. God called the firmament Heaven. And the evening and the morning were the second day." Genesis 1:6-8

It's Tuesday evening, and I feel like it's the end of the day. I've tried cramming too much into one day, what with early deadlines on my writing projects. I should have done some of the things on Monday, but, actually, I was sick. If I could have, I would have called in sick, but there was no one to call, so I had to do what I could, which wasn't much.

The weather has cooled off, reminding us that winter is on the way. It's not very cold yet. But the wind on Tuesday had a bit of a nip to it.

I did my laundry and I was almost tempted to hang it up inside. But I didn't. I was glad that I hung it outside. Everything smelled so fresh when I brought it in.

This past Saturday, was it ever windy! Whew! I don't care if we don't have any more wind like that all winter! I was dumb enough (or desperate!) to bike to my cleaning job. I had to leave way early as we had our Otto Family Christmas dinner.

Going to work really wasn't bad, as I had the wind on my back. I barely had to pedal. I did wonder how I would ever get home. The wind was really quite cold. But I decided not to dwell on it. God will take care of me. If I actually have to walk home and push my bike, so be it. God will give me strength. I guess he knew I was wimpy, because He provided a way for me. I had a ride home. I'll be forever grateful. God is Good!

On Sunday, my siblings were at our Mom's house for dinner. I fixed part of the meal in my kitchen. We weren't exactly organized in our meal planning. We had way too much dessert, but we still had a good day. We women all helped with the dishes and getting the food taken care of. My nieces, Emily and Carlie, the little girlies I used to baby-sit, are all grown up now, they so willingly and graciously dried the dishes and helped put them away.

Great minds must think alike. Sis Barb Gingerich and I both made cherry delight. Mine stayed in the fridge.

I can serve it on Thanksgiving Day. Our children are coming for dinner.

We didn't have the traditional turkey dinner Sunday, but we will on Thanksgiving. Son-in-law Lloyd has a turkey fryer, so he will fix the turkey.

Today, as I was writing, I saw the grandchildren, Lynetta and Galen, coming home from school. It took me back to when our girls would come home from school. A lot of times I would have a snack ready, usually popcorn and Kool-Aid. Nothing fancy, but they enjoyed it.

A lot of things have changed. The students now have backpacks to tote books, etc., back and forth. Our girls just used bags. When I was in the lower grades, I wanted a book satchel — that's what they were called those many years ago. I wanted one so badly — oh, how I wanted one. My dad finally relented and got me one. I NEVER used it! No one else had one and I was afraid the others would make fun of me. Believe it or not, I was a bashful kid! Now I am a bashful grown-up kid!

But now most all the schoolchildren use a backpack. It is so handy. It leaves your hands free to hitch up your pony to go home or whatever. Of course, we rode the bus to school. If I remember right, when I started, we were on the bus almost an hour. We were first to be picked up and last to be dropped off in our earlier years. I would scrunch down in the seat and devour library books.

Of course, part of the time, when we lived close to Cadwell, we walked along the railroad. I like to tell the grandchildren how tough times were. We walked in all kinds of weather, had a lot more snow and we had to walk uphill — both ways!

In closing, sometimes, we miss happiness by looking too far for things nearby.

I think this week's recipe would be good for a Christmas gift pack.

TOFFEE DROP COOKIES

1 cup butter, softened

1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar

2 eggs

1/4 cup milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

3 1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 cups chopped English toffee candy bars (or Heath bits)

Cream together butter, brown sugar, eggs, milk and vanilla until fluffy.

Stir together flour, baking powder, salt and soda; add to creamed ingredients in bowl. Blend well. Stir in 1 cup candy bits; reserve remainder.

Drop by teaspoon 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheet. Sprinkle with remaining candy.

Bake in 375-degree oven for 10 to 12 minutes. Makes about 5 dozen.