Don Follis: During Advent, we all await our final home

Our memories of going back home can trick us, especially during the holiday season. You may have a wonderful Christmas memory. But ask one of your siblings about it and you might hear, "What are you talking about? That was the worst Christmas of my life."

One of the lessons of Advent (the four Sundays preceding Christmas) is that our true home is beyond the walls of this world. The Apostle Paul is clear about this. "Our citizenship is in heaven, and from it we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who will transform our lowly body to be like his glorious body, by the power that enables him even to subject all things to himself."

Still, remembering is important. Some Christmas memories are positive; others may be extraordinarily painful. Going to see my mother during the Thanksgiving holiday, I tried to recall old holiday memories as I meandered along the Kansas Turnpike.

Thirty miles southwest of Topeka a sign quarried into native limestone says "Welcome to the Flint Hills." For 80 miles grassland is dotted with herds of black and brown cows. At one of the only exits, a sign reads: "Cattle Pens." Keeping going farther west and the Flint Hills soon give way to the High Plains. Another 350 miles, way out near the Kansas/Colorado border where the wind always blows, you will see little red-headed kid shooting a basketball.

One afternoon during this year's Thanksgiving visit, I talked with my mom about my memory of spending endless hours shooting shots on our basketball goal just beyond our kitchen windows. I told her how in the fall of my junior year in high school I so badly wanted a starting spot on the Colby High School varsity squad. Every single day there was dribbling and shooting, dribbling and shooting, dribbling and shooting. Many a night mom opened the back door and said to my brother and me, "Get in here, boys. It's time to go to bed."

My hard work paid off when I was awarded a starting spot on the varsity squad. To celebrate, on the Friday evening of the first home game, mom cooked me a steak for my pre-game meal. She sat across the table watching her 6-foot lanky boy dip bites of steak into Heinz 57 sauce.

During the game I threw the ball away several times and fouled out at the end of the third quarter. The following Monday at practice the coach said he needed to see lots to improvement. Then he put another kid in my position to give him a try.

I was so mad when I got home from practice I marched straight into the kitchen where mom was cooking spaghetti sauce. "I'm a lot better than coach thinks," I shouted. Mom just listened, finally saying the coach usually knows something about basketball. I disagreed.

Marching over to a big wooden box next to the back door, I picked up my basketball and started spinning it on my left index finger, a trick I had learned from hours out on the driveway. Giving the ball an extra-hard spin I said, "I'd like to see that stupid coach do this." Instantly, the ball careened off the tip of my finger and plopped right into the pan of spaghetti sauce simmering on the stove. Sauce splattered everywhere.

My brother and sister sitting at the table roared. Mom didn't say a word. She lifted the basketball out of sauce pan and laid it in the sink. Looking at me she asked, "Are you done yet?" I apologized, wiped spaghetti sauce off everything in the kitchen and didn't say another word.

"Do you remember your crazy son doing that?" I asked mom during our Thanksgiving talk.

"Well, maybe. I have a lot of things to remember." Then she was quiet. After a few seconds I asked, "What are you thinking, mom?"

"Oh, hearing all that really makes me homesick."

"What are you homesick for?"

"Oh, I don't know. I just miss dad a lot I guess." My dad died seven-and-a-half years ago. Mom paused and said, "I wonder where dad will be for Thanksgiving dinner."

"Do you remember where dad is, mom?"

"No, I guess I don't."

"Remember, mom. Dad's in heaven."

"Oh I know that. Of course he is. I knew that." Looking straight at me she asked, "Do you think I will recognize dad when I get to heaven?"

"Of course you will, mom. I'm positive he will recognize your pretty face."

Neither of us spoke after that. The Welsh have a word that I think may describe how mom felt. It's "hiraeth." It means something like homesickness for a home you can't return to. It's a deep, yearning for something more.

We need to bring "hiraeth" into our Advent celebrations. There certainly is no need to apologize if we feel lonely and homesick in the days leading to Christmas. Millions do. All of us can practice grieving with those who grieve. In fact, all of us are awaiting a world — a final Advent — where, as J.R.R. Tolkien says, there will be "joy beyond the walls of this world more poignant than grief."

