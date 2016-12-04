The Reluctant Townie: How to shake off those bah humbugs

The Christmas season is the most magical time of the year.

But this year, for many, the yuletide cheer has been swallowed by a black hole of despair and anxiety about the future.

How can you keep your holiday spirit from being overpowered by the negative forces in and around you?

Take a proactive approach, and hunt down that holiday cheer like an animal in the night.

Cut down a tree. Doesn't have to be a Christmas tree, or even one that fits inside your house. The bigger, the better.

The act of cleaving a maple tree in two with just an ax and your bare existential rage will release a flood of endorphins into your body designed to make you feel all right, all right, all riiiiight. Let the hate consume you. Murder the tree. Kill it right dead. You will feel fantastic.

Decorate your surroundings. String Christmas lights across anything that will have them — the windows, your bedroom ceiling, your cat. It is critical that you fill your surroundings with constant visual reminders that this is a season of joy.

Too depressed to untangle the lights? Suck it up, buddy. We're all too depressed to do that.

All Hallmark Channel, all the time. Every December, the Hallmark Channel can be counted on to deliver a never-ending marathon of low-budget Christmas programming that is basically one long, pleasantly bland movie starring Candace Cameron Bure.

Use a speculum to keep your eyelids jacked open, and then sit back, relax and let "A Christmas Eve Kiss 2" whisk you to another land. Ask friends and family to monitor you around the clock to ensure you don't fall asleep at any point during "A Christmas Eve Kiss 3", "A Christmas Eve Kiss 4: A Christmas Day Kiss" or "Miracle in the Mall of America."

After 48 hours of uninterrupted Ludovico therapy, you should find your attitude has adjusted quite nicely. (Don't worry about the muscle tremors or violent blackout episodes; they are within the range of expected side-effects.)

Bake some cookies and throw a brick through your television. Baking holiday cookies will activate sensory memories of earlier, happier Christmases, when you still believed in peace on Earth and good will toward men.

Throwing a brick through your television will provide a temporary catharsis and make it harder to watch the news with your morning coffee. (Note: Modern flat screens don't take a brick quite as nicely as the old tube models. You may need to alter your method of destruction to include "bashing repeatedly while grunting like primitive man.")

Become the Spirit of Christmas Past. Toss out your wardrobe and replace it with a single Santa Claus suit. Bleach your hair. Hot glue the beard to your face, and the gold-rimmed spectacles to the bridge of your nose.

Subsist on a diet of eggnog and candy canes. Sneak into strangers' homes at night and eat their cookies; dump charcoal in their sock drawers if they've been naughty. (Spoiler alert: They've been naughty.)

When in doubt, Christmas carol until you pass out. It's hard to obsess over the multitude of terrible things coming your way while your mouth is busy trumpeting Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas is You" in a breathless, nonstop loop.

Door-to-door Christmas caroling can be a therapeutic release of pent-up energy and a great way to meet the neighbors whose sock drawers you dumped charcoal in the night before.

It can also be a nifty way to run out of oxygen and temporarily lose consciousness. Unconsciousness is a great place to visit this Christmas.

Take a long, nude walk through a winter wonderland. Expose yourself, in both figurative and literal fashion, and venture out into the unforgiving cold of winter's night. As the frigid wind whips around you, chiseling through crevices of your body and soul you never knew you had, take comfort in the blanketing numbness of frostbite as your core body temperature drops and your organs begin to suspend essential processes. Soon your worries will be forgotten.

Wake up in the year 3156. You have been thawed out in a timeline that is post-singularity. Mankind has long ago vanished from the Earth, along with all other forms of life, but its essence — human consciousness — continues on in digital form, in the network of machines that have been left as caretakers of a dead world poisoned and destroyed by nuclear warfare. And there's no Chipotle.

Wake up in the emergency room. It appears a passer-by found your twisted, nearly frozen body collapsed on the beach of the retention pond behind their subdivision and called an ambulance.

Pro: The good Samaritan put a pair of pants on you, and you're not trapped in a post-humanity future timeline.

Con: The pants have the word JUICY written across the butt.

Take stock of your life. Not everything is bad. You still have your health (unless you don't). You still have your family (except the ones who blocked you on Facebook).

You have the future to look forward to. (OK, maybe that's stretching it a bit.)

Help your fellow man. Do some charity work. Volunteer at a soup kitchen. Buy a homeless person breakfast.

Drop your change in the Ronald McDonald House donation bin in the drive-thru. Truly the greatest way to help yourself is to help someone else.

Resist urge to check the news on your phone. Repeat for infinity.

Ryan Jackson is trying to shake this case of the bah humbugs, and he can be reached at thereluctanttownie@hotmail.com.