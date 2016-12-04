For the retirees, Dec. 4-10, 2016

For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Graves, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, phone 359-6500.

RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.

For information about activities or services at CRIS Senior Services, Danville, call 443-2999.

Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 328-3313; and First Call for Help, 893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

50 Plus! Program. Looking for fun things to do? How about joining the Champaign Park District program. Douglass Annex and Hays Recreation Center host programs and events from card playing, trivia, bingo, potluck to low-impact cardio exercise. Call Darius at 819-3961.

Active Senior Republicans in Champaign County. 9:30 a.m. Monday, Robeson Pavilion Room A&B, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Monthly meeting and holiday party. Sherry Steigmann will report on Donald Trump administration's Cabinet selections. All Republican candidates in the recent election are invited to attend and help ASR members celebrate Trump's victory. Sign-in, coffee, refreshments, 9:10 a.m. Call 352-4988 or 714-5807.

Lunch and presentation. Noon Tuesday, Senior Citizen Center, 133 W. Sale St., Tuscola. Illini Hearing invites you to a lunch and presentation about Hearing Health Awareness during the Peace Meal. Call Stephanie at 253-2278 before noon Monday to register.

United Auto Workers Local 579 (GM) Retirees Christmas Party. Noon Wednesday, Union Hall, Tilton Road, Tilton. Open only to UAW 579 (GM) retirees, spouses and surviving spouses. Bring a covered dish to share. Meat, rolls, drinks and table service provided. Door prizes, social hour and the buffet meal. Free.

Hearing screening. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Leonhard Recreation Center, group fitness room, 2307 Sangamon Drive, C. Complimentary screening by Illini Hearing. To schedule an appointment, call 552-1730.

RSVP and Stevick Center Holiday Open House. 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, 48 Main St., C. Food, singalongs, prizes and lots of fun. Everyone is welcome. No fee and no reservation is necessary.

Connections Caf. 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 14, Elks Lodge, 903 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy. A free safe, fun, welcoming environment for seniors to relax and make new friends. Visit with community experts on transportation, home support, and wellness. Free coffee, blood-pressure checks, cellphone and tablet tech support, copies of the daily paper, games and more. No registration necessary. Go to clark-lindsey.com/connectionscafe or call 239-5201.

Ethel & Maud's December Luncheon: Holiday Party. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Elks Lodge, 903 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy. A $5 luncheon for older adults 55 and older, with a special holiday menu and music by the band Celebrations. To register, call 239-5201.

Rules of the Road. 1 p.m. Dec. 15, Paxton Park District, 601 S. Fall St., Paxton, 379-4203. Class to assist participants preparing to renew their driver's license. No registration or fee. Call 477-5220.

Health screenings. Presence Covenant Center for Healthy Living, 410 E. University Ave., C. The VIP Advantage program is $10 per year, and includes a free annual health screening, including blood sugar, cholesterol, BP and more, conducted by a registered nurse. Also, access to special social programs, educational events, exercise programs and discounts to local businesses. Eligibility: 55 and older. Registration required. Call 337-2022.

HOT LUNCH PROGRAM

Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney, Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.

The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.

Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.

Monday: Ham and beans, copper carrots, corn bread, purple plums, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).

Tuesday: Taco salad with meat, lettuce, cheese, beans, tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce, pineapple, taco chips, orange bread.

Wednesday: Stuffed peppers in sauce, corn, Italian green beans, bread, brownies.

Thursday: Pork loin in gravy, mashed potatoes, spinach, bread, cherry cobbler.

Friday: Beef stroganoff over noodles, Venetian blend vegetables, spiced apple rings, roll, banana.

TRANSPORTATION

Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 352-5100.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 384-8188 for more information.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call RSVP at 359-6500.

Tutors, mentors and classroom assistants. Our schools love having seniors help in the classroom. Call today if you would enjoy helping your community by volunteering in a school.

Senior transportation. Family Service offers volunteers to help seniors get to appointments, grocery stores and more. Volunteer when it is convenient for you. No set times.

Meals on Wheels. Family Service of Champaign County is in need of volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound seniors. Help those who want to live in their homes as long as possible.