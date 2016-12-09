Religion calendar, Dec. 9-15, 2016

To submit items for this calendar, visit news-gazette.com/living and click "Add an event" under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in the appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.

Events

Live Nativity. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today, Sidney Christian Church, 305 E. Main St. Call 688-2224.

Christmas tree walk. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday,Camargo United Methodist Church Parsonage, Main Street, Camargo. Call 832-9067 or 840-6732.

Family movie night. Festivities start at 6 p.m. Saturday,First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St., Danville. Join us in Whoville for a family movie. Cookies, hot chocolate and popcorn will be provided, movie starts at 7 p.m. Free.

Christmas play, "The Christmas Story." 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, County Road 2200 N. at County Road 900 E., Champaign. Go to mtvernon-umc.org or email mecthmpsn@gmail.com for information.

Community Christmas Dinner. 12:30 p.m. Dec. 25, First Christian Church, 3601 S. Staley Road, C. Dinner is for people who would otherwise be alone or without a holiday meal to share on Christmas Day. Children under 12 will receive a small gift.Free. Register by Dec. 22. Call or text 369-4865 or email christmasdinner@fcc-online.org with name, phone number and number of attendees.

Bazaars, food, fundraisers

Pancake and sausage breakfast. 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Bement United Methodist Church, North Piatt Street, Bement. Call 678-8311.

Women of St. Pat's Basket & Bake Sale. 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 708 W. Main St., Urbana. 100 beautiful gift baskets ready to purchase for gift giving. Shop for an assortment of cookies, baked goods and sweet treats. Buy a raffle ticket to win a heirloom-style quilt. Call 367-2665.

First Presbyterian Church Cookie Walk and Christmas Bazaar. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St., Danville. Homemade treats and unique gift items. Fill a one-pound box of homemade cookies for $8. All proceeds go to the First Presbyterian Church Deacon's Christmas Food Basket program.

Annual holiday bazaar. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, St. Christopher Episcopal Church, 1501 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Proceeds go to general operating fund of the church.

Music

Service of Lessons & Carols. 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Church St., C. Presented by the Chancel Choir, Chancel Ringers, Kids Choir, and orchestra at both worship services. Call 356-9078.

Illinois Orthodox Choir fall concert. 1 p.m. Sunday, St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 312 W. Elm St, U.

Christmas carol sing-along. 4 p.m. Sunday, St. James Sanctuary, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville. St. James United Methodist Church and Allen Chapel AME Church choirs invite the community to join them. Free. Call 260-5830.

Annual Handel's 'Messiah' Excerpts. 6 p.m. Vesper Hour on Sunday, Canaan Academy Gymnasium, 207 N. Central Ave., U. Featuring Canaan Victory Choral, Inter-Faith Singers from Champaign County, directed by Deacon Willie T. Summerville, accompanied by Beverly Hillmer, piano, with Twin City Bible Church Orchestra and Urbana High School select orchestra members. Free, but a free-will offering will be received for the Academy's Scholarship Fund.

Choral Union Winter Concert. 7 p.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church, sanctuary, 210 W. Church St., C. Concert will feature a variety of music including Pinkham's Sinfonia Sacra, madrigals, standard choral pieces, and songs of the season. Choral Union is a community chorus directed by Barbara Zachow and accompanied by Sunny Choo. Call 356-9078.

Advent recitals and lunches. Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 21, First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Church St., C. Amanda Harris, vocalist, will give the recital on Dec. 14, and Jonathan Young, the Organist and Director of Music at First Presbyterian Church in Urbana will play the recital on Dec. 21. Bring a sack lunch or order a box lunch ($9) from the church, 356-9078 by noon on Tuesdays.

Christmas Big Band Extravaganza. Two shows, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 18, St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville. An all-Christmas concert, featuring Doc Ashton and the Root Canals. Free. Call 442-0987.

Miscellaneous

Danville Christian Women's Connection. Noon Wednesday, Danville Boat Club, Danville. All area ladies are invited to a luncheon. Doors open at 11 a.m.. To register, call Sharon at 765-793-3296 or Kathy at 474-9996.

Snuggles Stitch-a-thon. 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 18, Bible Education Center at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana. Knit or crochet with others to benefit children in day care centers in South Africa. Also, a cookie exchange: Bring two to four dozen holiday cookies. Call 367-2100 or email snuggles.sa@gmail.com.

Cancer Prayer and Support Group. 6:30 p.m. Monday, Fithian United Methodist Church, 101 Clinton St. Meets the second Monday of each month. Call 548-2416 or 582-2517.

Taize Prayers for Peace. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, First Mennonite Church, 902 W. Springfield Ave. (corner of Springfield and Lincoln), U. Monthly ecumenical service of sung and silent prayer. All are welcome. Call 367-5353.

Chanukah showcase. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18, Sinai Temple, Davis Chapel, 3104 W. Windsor Road, C. Open in the gift shop, 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 21 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 22. All profits support the Religious School. Open by appointment also; call 390-4168, 344-6683 or 384-4335.

Advent Communal Penance Services. All at 7 p.m.: Monday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 405 W. Clark St., C; Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 708 W. Main St., U; Wednesday at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, C; and Thursday at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 501 W. State St., Mahomet.