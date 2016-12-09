Restoration Urban Ministries names new executive directors
CHAMPAIGN — Bonnie Craft-Tolston and Mary Richardson have assumed duties as assistant directors of Restoration Urban Ministries, freeing the founder/current pastor and executive director, Ervin T. Williams, to focus on moving people from homelessness into homeownership through the Champaign Economic Restoration Endeavors Inc. subsidiary.
Restoration Urban Ministries, 1213 Parkland Court, C, is a faith-based transitional living facility.
Restoration Urban Ministries began in 1993 when Pastor and Mrs. Williams, and several concerned citizens in the community, answered the calling to provide food and shelter to families in the Champaign County area. Restoration has experienced exponential growth, serving more than 30,000 people annually through its food pantry, Clothing Closet and Furniture Barn provided free to needy families.
