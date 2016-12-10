Bob Swisher: Gordyville event was a success

Last year's column covering the Gordyville Antique Show upset the promoters, so I will try to be a little more precise about my comments this year.

First of all, we had a great show, made a profit and had no serious complaints. We normally have four couples at our space, but due to a death in a family, we were down to three couples this year.

The flu prevented a few dealers from attending, which meant those in attendance could spread out a little bit, making it better for shoppers.

The majority of dealers were pleased with the show, and numerous shoppers told me they thought this was the best show ever.

The crowd and the weather were great on Saturday. Sunday's snow made the score nine out of 12 years that we have had white stuff on at least one day.

Prior to the show, we had a trailer that held 10 large items. We sold eight of them, so that really made us happy.

March will mark the 20th year that I have been writing this column, and in that time, I have been asked to sign an autograph on three occasions. Last Saturday, I was asked to sign two autographs. It was really good for my ego. John Foreman was a witness last summer when a fan asked to have a photo taken with me. Eat your heart out John!

Three of our five sons made it to the sale, and our daughter and another son were instrumental in helping us prior to the show. So we had some quality time with our kids, which is really rare all at the same time. They wanted to know if they get to vote on our participation next year. They do not.

I do not believe the general public knows how much work it takes for a dealer to be part of any show. It is a lot of work, and it takes more time getting ready, breaking down and loading up than most people realize.

I was 73 at the first Gordyville Antique Show, so now I am slower and weaker, and after every show, I wonder how many more times I can do this. I know we would not do it without the help of our kids and the other couples that set up with us.

After three days of brats and chili, it was kind of nice to hit the Longbranch in Gifford one night and have breakfast one morning at Le Peep.

Good antiquing!

