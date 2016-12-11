Barn Yarns: A mantel of honor

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette One of the barns on Bill and Virginia Ziegler's rural Urbana farm, which has been honored as a sesquicentennial farm. Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

URBANA — Visitors to Billy and Virginia Ziegler's country ranch home when it was new were intrigued by their mantelpiece.

They wondered where it came from.

Well, right across the road: The rustic rectangular beam, axe-hewn from a round log, used to be in the Zieglers' century-old barn.

The Zieglers have decorated the nicely stained beam for the holidays with evergreen-and-white and dark-red candles.

"We use it all the time in the winter," Virginia said of the fireplace.

It burns wood, not gas. Billy splits all the firewood, using branches from dead trees on their property north of Urbana west of U.S. 45.

He stores the firewood in the more-than-100-year-old barn as well as in a newer barn on the Zieglers' sesquicentennial farm settled in 1865 by Billy's great-grandfather Diebold, an immigrant from Baden, Germany.

Originally, the white barn was the Ziegler dairy barn until a bigger one was built in 1941. The older one now stores combines plus an antique Oliver tractor.

The Zieglers don't know exactly what kind of wood was used to build the barn but believe the lumber was local — hickory, oak and walnut was prevalent then, according to Billy, whose grandfather, Jacob, once got lost at age 10 in a stand of timber near the farm.

"That's the story I always heard," he said. "The trees were so thick when they first settled here."

In addition to the rough axe-hewn beams, the white barn is held together by wooden pegs. The holes for them likely were carved painstakingly with a hammer and chisel.

The Zieglers believe the barn, which was moved around 1940 to its current spot, was built by Billy's ancestors.

"They were good German craftsmen," Virginia Ziegler said.

The loft once held hay but later, the center of the loft floor was removed to make room for the huge combines. The barn also houses a 1936 or '37 Oliver tractor that the Zieglers' son, Mark, a diesel instructor at Parkland College, will eventually restore.

Mark is now fixing up the family's 1936 Hart Parr. The family plans to show off that vintage tractor in parades and at the annual Half Century of Progress show near Rantoul.

The Zieglers' other son, Scott, and grandson, Jake, farm the 232 acres of corn and soybeans at the family farm, as well as more than 1,200 acres elsewhere.

Now retired, Billy worked his last harvest in 2013.

At one time the Zieglers also kept and milked 45 Holstein cows; the herd was sold in 1971 by Billy's father, Henry, who died in 1998.

The cows were first milked in the old barn before the new, larger one was built in 1941 from wood and yellow ceramic blocks.

"My dad drove a '36 Ford truck to haul those blocks over from Brazil, Ind.," Billy Ziegler remembered.

The newer barn had enough stalls to hold 30 cows and in one corner, a bullpen.

A large litter carrier for hauling the manure remains inside. Once full, the tank was moved by hand along an overhead track to the sound side of the barn, where it was dumped into a manure spreader.

The Zieglers remember the milk itself passed through glass pipes, installed in 1957, and then into a bulk cooling tank. Every other day or so an independent hauler named Conn Fiock (Billy, who's 80, has an amazing memory) would pick up the milk, which was sold to Prairie Farms Dairy.

It was always Grade A. Virginia remembers how health inspectors, who would show up unannounced, could downgrade the milk to Grade B if they saw cobwebs hanging from the white ceiling or lights.

Billy doesn't remember that ever happening.

The huge barn — it resembles the Grace family barn along the east side of U.S. 45 also north of Urbana — features three ventilation units on the roof. With an eye toward preservation, the Zieglers twice had a new roof placed over the gambrel roof.

They've hired a contractor to replace its west side, where a leak developed. That work will be done this spring.

With its sloped roof — the common term once was "Dutch roof" — the loft makes for an impressive space, one that barn lovers or restorers would drool over.

"When my dad first built the barn and before he put anything in it, he had a square dance up here," Billy recalled. "I was only 5 years old then. I probably went, but I don't remember anything about it."

Billy does remember playing basketball in the large loft. A basketball hoop remains, along with other items, among them an old church pew and toy pedal tractors.

Billy and Virginia Ziegler realize many folks would love to salvage the wood from their old barns — their collection also includes a smaller one, built in 1910, that now houses trucks.

However, they themselves have no interest in demolishing the structures for that purpose. That, they said, would be up to future generations.