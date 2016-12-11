Video: Getting Personal: Myla Munro » more Videographer: Heather Coit Myla Munro, Earth Partners Ag Literacy coordinator at Champaign County Farm Bureau is being recognized locally and nationally for her ag work with teens.

Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, 32-year-old Bellflower resident Myla Munro, the Illinois Earth Partners ag literacy coordinator at the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation, chats with The News-Gazette's Melissa Merli.

Your job title is interesting. What does it mean and what does the job entail?

Earth Partners was started more than 20 years ago in an effort to educate students and teachers about agriculture. Earth Partners is just one part of the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation. The foundation's mission as a whole provides educational opportunities that impact the future of the food and agricultural industry in Champaign County.

In my position as coordinator, I visit classrooms and after-school sites, where I lead hands-on activities that engage students about how food gets from the farm to their table. Additionally, I coordinate teacher workshops that help educators learn to use agriculture to teach math, science, social studies and English language arts.

Do you own and ride Paint horses and still compete? What are his, her or their names? How did you get into horses?

Yes, I do own and show horses. My current horse is a 12-year-old registered American Paint horse. His registered name is Thru Thick N Tin, but his barn name is Louie. I also have a retired barrel horse that lives back home on the farm, near Crescent City, where I was raised. I started riding when I was about 4 years old and then began showing more and more as I got older.

When you were in 4-H, what did you focus on? What did 4-H mean to you as a kid?

I showed Polled Hereford cattle and horses but there might have been a few visual arts projects thrown in there over the years. I loved 4-H. Growing up in Iroquois County 4-H and the county fair are a big deal. That week of the fair was our family vacation. 4-H is a wonderful organization that gave me experience speaking in public. It helped build confidence and organizational skills, as well as helped me establish lifelong connections with adults and other youth members.

Are you a DIY person? What kind of crafts are you into?

I am a crafter and DIY'er. I enjoy painting and drawing. I desperately want to be a good seamstress, but my sewing machine scares me. That's a 4-H project I should have taken growing up.

Also saw that you're into baking? What are you known for baking?

That's true; I love to bake. Mostly desserts ... cakes, pies, cookies, sweet breads. I enjoy making cinnamon rolls because there are so many variations from original to caramel-pecan to s'mores.

What's your favorite app?

I was a holdout on Snapchat for a long time, but I'm hooked now. Now that it's gotten cold, I'll start using my SmartBlanket app again. Basically, it tells me what blanket Louie should wear for the weather so that he doesn't grow much of a hair coat. Show season starts in April, and in the horse-show world, managing hair is a big deal.

What was it like growing up as a farmer's daughter?

It was awesome. My dad and I are very close. Hours and hours in the truck going to horse shows, rodeos and county fairs will do that to you. That doesn't mean that we always get along though. Last month, we were headed to Texas so I could compete at the Paint Horse World Show in Fort Worth and he told me in colorful language that I could throw my phone out the window for all the help I was being as navigator. That being said, he is my biggest fan and will always be my greatest supporter.

What time do you typically get up? What do you do the first hour of the morning?

During the week, I'm up at 4:30 a.m. My alarm goes off and the dogs want let out, let in and fed. Then I change for the gym and get on the road to Gibson City, where I work out.

Do you have a guilty pleasure and what is it?

I enjoy watching several reality TV shows. "The Real Housewives of Orange County" is probably my favorite.

What book are you reading now? What is your favorite book ever?

I've started and stopped "The Grapes of Wrath" several times but can't get into a groove. I can't pick a favorite book. I love the Harry Potter series, "Tuck Everlasting" and "The Help."

Where on Earth are you dying to go? Why?

I love to travel and there's a lot of places I want to go, but Santorini, Greece, is definitely at the top. It just looks so beautiful there and I want to see for myself.

Tell me about your favorite pet.

Haddie is a 4-year-old blue merle Australian shepherd and Catahoula mix. I found her two years ago on a herding-dog rescue website, and it was love at first sight. She loves going along to horse shows and has her own fan club. I swear she knows more people than I do. She even has her own hashtag: #HorseShowHaddie.

What's your favorite sports team?

Chicago Cubs. My 'W' is still flying in the window at work.

Who are your favorite musicians and why?

I enjoy all types of music from '80s hair bands to The Eagles to classic country. But if I had to pick three favorites they would be George Strait, Aaron Watson and Alabama. I'm a country girl at heart and love songs I can relate to or remind me of how I grew up.

If you could host a dinner party with any three living people in the world, whom would you invite? What would you serve?

One would be Peyton Manning.

Which historical figure do you admire the most and why?

I've always thought that Annie Oakley was super cool. She didn't come from a lot, but she worked hard and made a name for herself in a very male-dominated profession.

What was your first job and how much did you make an hour?

My first paying job was driving the tractor while baling hay for my grandpa. I was pretty young and was definitely overpaid. It was a sweet deal. I only ever got yelled at if I turned the corners too tight.