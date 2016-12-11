John Roska: 'Party-opponent' statements aren't hearsay

Q: A recent column said that written statements probably won't be accepted as evidence in a court case because it's hearsay. What about written statements from the other side in the case? I want to use text messages from my landlord in the eviction case they filed against me.

A: Statements of a "party-opponent" aren't hearsay. Anything your adversary says can be used against them. You should therefore be able to use a landlord's text messages as evidence against them in an eviction case.

As the recent column said, hearsay is "an out-of-court statement offered to prove the truth of the matter asserted." Hearsay is "inadmissible" as evidence, mainly because you can't challenge the accuracy of an out-of-court statement by cross-examining the person who made it. That problem is particularly obvious with written affidavits.

But a party-opponent's statement can be rebutted by the party-opponent, who's right there in court to tell their side of the story. That's why statements by a party-opponent are not considered to be hearsay.

The federal and Illinois rules of evidence on this are nearly identical. Illinois Rule 801(d) lists two things that are not hearsay: in a criminal case, a witness's prior statement (with some restrictions); and in any case, a statement by a party-opponent.

The rule is pretty broad. It makes admissible not just oral or written statements made by your party-opponent, but statements made by their employees, or made by others which the party authorized, or "which the party has manifested an adoption or belief in its truth."

So, text messages directly from your landlord, or from someone working for the landlord, should be admissible evidence. They're not hearsay.

Because they're not hearsay, you don't have to fit them into any exception to the hearsay rule. If the party-opponent objected to you trying to use their statements against them as evidence, you should be able to overcome that objection just by pointing out it's not hearsay. To be really precise, you could cite Evidence Rule 801(d)(2).

To use a party-opponent's statement as evidence, you just have to prove the messages (or other statements) came from your party-opponent, or from their employees or agents, and use that evidence against them.

This lets in any statement by a party-opponent. It does not have to be an admission, or a statement against their criminal or financial interests. The federal rule of evidence that used to say "admissions" by a party-opponent weren't hearsay was changed in 2011 to make it clear that any statement by a party-opponent is not hearsay.

And statements against interest are an exception to the hearsay rule, when the person who made them is "unavailable as a witness." That's not a problem when the party-opponent is there in court.

Note, though, a very practical problem with text messages: You may have difficulty getting your phone past courthouse security. You should therefore print out the messages, and bring the print versions to court. Many websites explain how to print text messages.

John Roska is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation. You can send your questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820. Questions may be edited for space.