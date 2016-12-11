Letter from Birdland: Signs of winter falling from sky

In Birdland, we enjoyed such a mild, lingering autumn that yesterday's snowfall took me by surprise.

In the morning, as I was getting ready to leave for town, Michael said, "It's snowing." I didn't really believe him. My husband likes to joke sometimes, and the snow at that point was just a kiss of mist, some of it maybe solid, but dissipating before it hit the earth.

I wasn't convinced it was snow. I don't know what I thought. Winter was coming so late that I forgot all about it.

By the time I got to town, I remembered. It really was snow, just at first tinting the still green grass, but melting on the pavement.

I pulled out my list of errands, plotting my way around town. The sky was gray, and the flakes were bigger when I came out of the pet store.

When I picked up Ellis, our youngest, for our weekly shopping trip, I was glad to let him take the wheel and remind himself how to avoid slipping around in the soupy slush that was beginning to fill the streets. (I was, of course, ready to offer my advice when I thought he needed it: "You'll want to take this curve up ahead slowly. Slow down on this curve. Slow DOWN!")

When we came out of the grocery, the clouds had become heavy, gray pillows slit open to empty their feathers onto the town. It was a damp snow. The flakes were now the size of rose petals, and they kept falling.

By the time I dropped Ellis off at home after shopping, the flakes had started to clump together. They were the size of lumpy chicken eggs and gathering into wet, clumpy fields, in lawns and in the parking lots.

I stopped at my sister's place for our weekly wine visit so we could catch up with our busy lives. It was looking like dusk, though it was only about 3 in the afternoon.

Becky started a fire. My sister knows how to make her living room cozy in the midst of a snowstorm. We talked over our week, but I had groceries in the car and wanted to get home in time to let the chickens out.

Now the snowflakes were hitting each other on the way down, to join together in damp conglomerations the size of duck eggs. I thought about how the chickens would be like curious children. They were day-old chicks when they arrived in the mail in early July. This would be their first snow of the world.

Maybe it was the dusk-like light that made it seem like chicken-dark had come early, or maybe it was the terror of the white stuff falling from the sky and blanketing the lawn, but when I got home and flung open the door to the chicken yard, not one chicken would cross the threshold.

A few came and stood at the door, craning their necks to look out at the snow, but nobody would brave the elements, though I called and clucked and threw pellets into the snow.

It wasn't even that cold, and Michael and I chuckled to think about what was in store for the next three months. My husband said that soon, a warm, snowy day will seem like spring vacation to them. Those chickens haven't seen anything yet.

But we quickly sobered when we remembered all the work to finally begin to winterize the coop. We will get some tarps to wrap around it as a windbreak, plug in lights for warmth and the electric pad that keeps their water from freezing.

Michael and I stood in the snow, holding warm mugs of tea and planning all the ways we will make the winter cozy for our chickens and for ourselves.

Plan in beauty; welcome peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. Even though it happens every year, the change of seasons always takes her by surprise. You can read more of her writing and see photos of Birdland at http://www.letterfrombirdland.blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.