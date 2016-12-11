The Reluctant Townie: Granting the hugest Christmas wish

Santa Claus landed his sleigh in the middle of Fifth Avenue, took the claim ticket from the valet and watched a young man in a bright red parka climb into the sleigh, grab hold of the reins and uneasily coax the reindeer toward the parking garage around the corner.

The lobby was underlit in shadowy hues of deep orange and gold, just as it had appeared on Santa's Facebook Live feed — and it suggested the bowels of a goblin mine, as always. It had the overall effect of making him feel sleepy.

Santa spoke to the concierge, who called for a detail of Secret Service agents who would escort the jolly fat man up to the penthouse suite.

In the elevator, ensconced in black suits and ties and dark sunglasses and earpieces, the agents ignored Santa's attempts at polite conversation. They seemed inwardly focused, and could no doubt perform their job from muscle memory, but Santa sensed something else — thoughts spiraling wildly behind their stoic silence, a deep-seated confusion taking hold.

When they reached the top floor, the readout on the elevator panel, which had previously been counting the floors numerically, now read GREATNESS.

The elevator doors opened and the agents led Santa Claus through a high-tech metal detector and into the parlor room of the penthouse. It was a tall, oblong room and as dimly lit as the lobby, but it offered a panoramic view of the city.

An oil portrait of Donald Trump hung over the entrance, its obtuse, solid-gold frame separating the artwork from the dollar sign wallpaper.

At the end of the room, Donald Trump sat behind a desk piled high with books that had never been opened, and a collection of ledgers, the spines of which appeared well-worn. He was composing a tweet on his cellphone, and Santa watched as Donald squinted and mouthed along as he typed.

"Santa... here 2... congratulate me. Tremendous!"

After publishing his tweet, Trump powered down his phone.

"Santa Claus, what a fantastic guy. I hear such tremendous things about you and the North Pole. You have such tremendous people. Just tremendous."

"Thank you, Donald," said Santa cordially.

The Secret Service agents folded into one of the many pockets of cavernous shadows that defined the penthouse. Santa could sense their presence but saw them only as occasional silhouettes against the skyline.

There were a few moments of awkward silence as Santa shuffled across the cold marble floor to grab hold of Trump's extended hand. He was expecting to find it cold and smooth, like a reptile — but it was surprisingly warm and clammy.

"I'm a huge fan of your work. Huuuuuuge. Thank you for coming all the way down here to congratulate me in person."

Santa saw a bead of sweat trickle down the side of Trump's dour, squinting face.

"I didn't come here to congratulate you, Donald. Your office requested this meeting ..."

"Hey, over here," someone called. A cloaked figure emerged from a swirl of green mist, then lowered its hood to reveal Kellyanne Conway. She pulled balloons out of her cloak. "Hold these," she said, forcing them on Santa.

There was another green swirl of mist and she had disappeared. Disoriented, Santa turned back to find the president-elect posing for a picture using a selfie stick. Before Santa could object, the photo was snapped and shared on social media.

He saw the image briefly: Trump triumphantly scowling in the foreground, Santa in the back, looking dumbfounded, holding a bunch of balloons with clearly legible phrases such as "CONGRATULATIONS!", "#MY PRESIDENT!" and "REGISTER MUSLIMS!"

"Look, Santa, it's the Christmas season. It's a time for business. You're a busy man, your people are busy people. I hear such great things. So I'm not going to waste any time grabbing around the bush. I have a Christmas wish I was hoping you could help me with."

"Before you ask me for world peace, you should keep in mind that I'm only Santa Claus, not the magic genie from Aladdin," Santa answered.

"World peace? No. My Christmas wish is much greater than that. In fact, it's the most fabulous Christmas wish you've ever heard. It's such a tremendous, great wish. Do you agree to grant me my wish?"

"I don't even know what your wish is."

"I wish to be the best and most beloved president the United States — no, the world — has ever seen."

"Ha, ha. Good luck. There is no way I could possibly help you with that."

"That's where you're wrong," Trump snapped his fingers.

The Secret Service appeared behind Santa and quickly restrained him.

"What do you think you're doing," asked Santa.

Trump walked over and pulled the hat off of Santa's head.

"I'm making Christmas great again."

There was another swirl of green smoke and Kellyanne Conway appeared in front of Santa in her black cloak.

"Your polling numbers are unimpeachable at this time of year," said Kellyanne. "Frankly, we could use the bump."

Trump fitted Santa's cap on his head, and pulled out his phone.

"Santa ... asked ... me to ... take over," he mouthed along as he typed. "Honored."

"You won't get away with this," thundered Santa. "The people won't have it. The North Pole is a sovereign state."

"I would watch my mouth if I were you," said Conway, smiling terribly. "You don't want to end up on our naughty list."

"Santa, we can do this the easy way — you step down, take a well-paying position in my Cabinet, praise my efforts to the press — or we can do it the Atlantic City way."

"How's that, file for bankruptcy?"

"Great question. But here's a better question: How will you shimmy down all those chimneys on Christmas Eve with two busted kneecaps?"

"Are you threatening me?" asked Santa.

"I don't threaten, I just say whatever comes to my brain as I think it," said Trump. "Santa Claus, you're fi-yuhd!"

Ryan Jackson is looking for a literary agent who specializes in the holiday-themed political fan fiction genre, and he can be reached at thereluctanttownie@hotmail.com.