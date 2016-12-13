Community Wellness: You may be paying for preventive care, so use it

By KATHY SWEEDLER

We tend to think about health insurance when we're sick or injured. Health insurance does protect us from financial risk when we have medical costs, and this is important. However, we can also use our health insurance benefits to help keep us healthy. Two ways I'd suggest are 1) taking advantage of free preventive care and 2) going to your doctor appointments prepared to ask questions.

One way to fully use your health insurance benefits is to use preventive health services. For example, I choose to get a flu vaccine so that I can decrease my chance of become sick with the flu. My health insurance pays for this; it only costs me a little bit of time. As well as vaccines, preventive health services include screenings (medical tests to check for diseases early when they may be easier to treat) as well as health education and counseling. Remember, you pay for these services with your health insurance premiums; you might as well use them!

Most insurance plans cover a set of recommended preventive services at no extra cost to you. (This benefit could go away if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.) The first step to getting the most you can from your health insurance is to find out about the preventive services that are recommended for you. I recommend a quick and easy-to-use web tool, "myhealthfinder," to see which suggested preventive health checkups and actions you might want to take.

To use the web tool (healthfinder.gov/myhealthfinder), you choose either male or female, and enter your age, and then recommendations are listed. I found it interesting to see the different actions that are recommended for men my husband's age versus my son's age. And, I was pleased to see that I've done most of the preventive health steps recommended; always glad to get value from my dollars!

All the recommended actions on this webpage, whether they are vaccines, checkups or screening tests, are most likely free to you if you have private insurance. Many of these services are also covered at no additional cost by Medicare and Medicaid.

Check with your insurance provider to double-check what's included in your plan once you've decided which health prevention steps make the most sense for you. It is also important to keep in mind that preventive services are covered at no extra cost to you only when provided by a doctor or other health care professional in your plan's network. For more information about covered preventive services, go to healthfinder.gov/myhealthfinder/coveredservices.

When you visit a doctor or other health care provider, make the most of it. Go prepared to ask questions and be organized in what you want to say. Remember, you are likely to have a limited amount of time to chat with the health care provider. Be sure to talk about what is the highest priority to you.

The following are communication tips from the National Institutes of Health:

— "Write down a list of questions and concerns before your appointment.

— Consider bringing a close friend or family member with you.

— Take notes about what the doctor says, or ask a friend or family member to take notes for you.

— Learn how to access your medical records so you can keep track of test results, diagnoses, treatments plans and medications and prepare for your next appointment.

— Ask for the doctor's contact information and their preferred method of communication.

— Remember that nurses and pharmacists are also good sources of information."

I'd add a tip to the above list, ask "Which free, preventive health care services should I be using?"

If you'd like a copy of a helpful publication, "A Guide for Older People: Talking with Your Doctor," call 217-333-7672 or stop by the Champaign Extension Office. This is a great publication with topics such as preparing for your doctor visit, what you can ask to get information, and how you can be involved in the decision-making process.

Kathy Sweedler is a consumer economics educator at the University of Illinois Extension. Contact her at 217-333-7672 or email sweedler@illinois.edu.