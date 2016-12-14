Joan Griffis/Illinois Ancestors: Civil War materials digitized and online

Mississippi State University Libraries has digitized, and made available online, Orville Babcock's Civil War diaries and Pvt. Arthur McKinstry's Civil War letters — part of the Ulysses S. Grant Collection which is housed on the university's campus, one of only five universities having a presidential library. Brad Moreland's interesting article on this project can be read at http://tinyurl.com/zkc7qlv.

The Babcock and McKinstry materials can be searched on the internet at http://tinyurl.com/jfctmw6. Other materials in the Ulysses S. Grant collection include the Papers of Ulysses S. Grant that were published in 31 volumes by Southern Illinois University Press between 1967 and 2009, photographs and prints, and a bibliography and chronology.

North Carolina's service cards for WWI vets online

World War I service cards from the State Archives of North Carolina have been made available online by FamilySearch at http://tinyurl.com/hp4npqf. This database has about 80,000 veterans from that state; searches can be made by name, birthplace and life events.

Barbara Snowden, historian of North Carolina's Currituck County, is compiling a list of local WWI veterans and plans to link it to the county's website. That county's website, at http://tinyurl.com/j9f5qwt, has links to a variety of records including bible, court, cemeteries, census, church, military, newspaper articles and obituaries, photos, surnames, treasures (see below) and more.

Treasures is "an online exhibit of some of the most priceless items from the collections at the North Carolina State Archives." They include items from the Colonial period (1600-1763) to the present. Anyone with North Carolina roots would enjoy browsing through this collection.

Woman gives birth to grandson

Remember the song, "I'm My Own Grandpa"? Today's technology has enabled a woman to do something similar. Using vitro fertilization, a California woman's eggs were implanted in her mother's womb, thus enabling the grandmother to give birth to her grandson. The full story can be read at http://tinyurl.com/jjt6de3.

The Ray Stevens song can be enjoyed at http://tinyurl.com/hn3vyoo. (Someone needs to create a pedigree chart for that situation.)

Freedmen's Bureau Project complete

Emancipation freed nearly 4 million slaves in the US. The Freedmen's Bureau was established to help those slaves' conversion to freedom by providing food, housing, education and medical care.

FamilySearch recently celebrated the completion of the Freedmen's Bureau Project at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. More than 25,000 volunteers had indexed nearly 1.8 million records, which are now searchable on the FamilySearch website.

To learn more of this project visit http://www.discoverfreedmen.org and click on one or more of the links across the top: discover, share, Freedmen's Bureau (with informative video), The Project. Conduct a search for an individual and click on "details" and/or "image." A copy of the original document can then be included in one's family tree.

IGHS establishes foundation

The Illiana Genealogical & Historical Society (IGHS) is pleased to announce the development of an IGHS Foundation for the purpose of establishing a presence in the community. The funds raised will be used to improve and/or maintain the real estate owned by IGHS or other purposes as decided by the Foundation Board. Major contributors have so far included Daniel Miller, Glenda Thomas, Virginia Gunn, Phyllis Dougherty Fabrizio and Sybil Mervis.

The mission of this Foundation is to "honor the past, while looking forward to the future." Donations to the IGHS Foundation, which is a 501(c) (3) organization, are tax exempt. Anyone seeking additional information should call the society at 217-431-8733 or contact Robert Randall at 217-446-6600

Queries, genealogical questions from researchers and genealogical materials readers would like to share will be printed in this column free. Joan Griffis may be reached via email at jbgriffis@aol.com or by sending a letter to Illinois Ancestors, c/o The News-Gazette, P.O. Box 677, Champaign, IL 61824-0677.