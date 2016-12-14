Meg Makes: Add a touch of Sweden to holiday cookies

Krista Kimme of Champaign is a colleague and a friend, and she also happens to have Swedish heritage.

When she made these sugar cookies cut into the shape of Swedish dala horses, I was completely charmed.

The brightly painted horses symbolize Sweden and give me a warm feeling of home. I grew up in Paxton, where dala-horse welcome signs adorn front porches, and I took Swedish fiddle lessons in high school.

You can buy your own dala-horse cookie cutters at the Swedish American Museum in Chicago, and use different colors of frosting and decorations to adorn them using Krista's sugar-cookie recipe.

MOMMA KIMME'S SUGAR-COOKIE CUTOUTS

For cookies:

1 cup (2 sticks) butter

1 cup sugar

1 egg

3 cups flour

1 pinch salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon milk (preferably 2 percent)

1 teaspoon vanilla

For icing:

1 tablespoon butter, creamed

11/2 to 2 cups powdered sugar

milk

lemon juice

Food coloring of your choice

Cream butter and mix in sugar, then add egg. Mix dry ingredients together and gradually add to mix. Add milk and vanilla. Form a ball and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Roll and cut out cookies. Bake at 375 degrees for eight to 10 minutes or until slightly golden.

Mix icing ingredients and decorate cookies after they've cooled.

Meg Dickinson is a local communications professional who spends many of her waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, send an email to megmakes1@gmail.com.