Meg Makes: Add a touch of Sweden to holiday cookies
Krista Kimme of Champaign is a colleague and a friend, and she also happens to have Swedish heritage.
When she made these sugar cookies cut into the shape of Swedish dala horses, I was completely charmed.
The brightly painted horses symbolize Sweden and give me a warm feeling of home. I grew up in Paxton, where dala-horse welcome signs adorn front porches, and I took Swedish fiddle lessons in high school.
You can buy your own dala-horse cookie cutters at the Swedish American Museum in Chicago, and use different colors of frosting and decorations to adorn them using Krista's sugar-cookie recipe.
MOMMA KIMME'S SUGAR-COOKIE CUTOUTS
For cookies:
1 cup (2 sticks) butter
1 cup sugar
1 egg
3 cups flour
1 pinch salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 tablespoon milk (preferably 2 percent)
1 teaspoon vanilla
For icing:
1 tablespoon butter, creamed
11/2 to 2 cups powdered sugar
milk
lemon juice
Food coloring of your choice
Cream butter and mix in sugar, then add egg. Mix dry ingredients together and gradually add to mix. Add milk and vanilla. Form a ball and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
Roll and cut out cookies. Bake at 375 degrees for eight to 10 minutes or until slightly golden.
Mix icing ingredients and decorate cookies after they've cooled.
Meg Dickinson is a local communications professional who spends many of her waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, send an email to megmakes1@gmail.com.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.