My Amish Home: This is the kind of snow I can handle

"For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder; and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The Mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace." Isaiah 9:6

Has winter arrived in earnest? Even if the calender doesn't say so, it really feels like it. That wind is COLD! But who are we to complain? It is, after all, December. We've (or I have, anyway) just been spoiled with our exceptionally, beautifully mild weather. I wanted it to go on and on.

Snow like we had on Sunday — that I like. It came down as fat, lazy flakes. No wind and it didn't pile up, just covered everything, then went away.

I noticed this morning, as a train came out of the northeast and passed through Arthur, some of the cars had snow piled on top. I was, like, go back, go back where you came from; we don't want you spreading an epidemic! But, I guess if it kept on going, there might not have been much danger of it spreading.

But having snow for Christmas makes it seem more festive.

When I think back of all the snow we had and what we endured while living in our 12-by-60-foot trailer with three little girls, I wonder how we survived. I wonder at my fretting now. Maybe because I'm older and have different responsibilities.

We were cold in that trailer and yet we survived, but sometimes I wonder how.

Our pipes would freeze, and then we'd have to carry our water in from the outside and sometimes carry it out too, as the drains would also freeze.

But we still had good times. And good neighbors to help us.

When the girls were out of their toddler stage, we started our own holiday tradition. But that kind of flew out the window when the grandbabies came along.

At Christmas, usually Christmas Eve, we had our family festivities. We would light every candle in the house. I'm surprised we didn't burn down the trailer. We set the table with our best china. Our meal would be tacos and Pepsi. What a treat! Nowadays, Pepsi isn't much of a treat.

Back then, it came in glass bottles, returnable bottles. We didn't always return all of ours, as we used them for waterers for our birds we raised. The girls were always glad when bottles broke or we got more birds. That gave us a justifiable reason to buy Pepsi.

And yes, that tradition kind of went to the wayside when the girls married and the babies came. Candles were a hazard with toddlers around, and tacos weren't the best for babies, either.

But now that most of the grandchildren are older, the girls are making their own traditions.

They used to all come for the night when we had our family Christmas, but a stroke changes many things. We no longer have an upstairs; our house is barely big enough for everyone to be here at once. We still do, it's just crammed.

This is now later in the day. You probably didn't even realize I was gone. I had to take off to go bring hubby home. The wind is still cold — in fact, it maybe is even colder. But the sun is shining.

There is a cloud bank in the south that looks suspiciously like snow. I am glad I can stay home this afternoon. We did go to Mattoon yesterday afternoon. And wouldn't you know it, I forgot half the things I wanted to get! I guess I'll have to go back next week.

I had a horseshoeing appointment yesterday morning and a dentist appointment Monday afternoon. Two things on my agenda that I'm glad are done. I think those are my least favorite things to do.

When Connie, the dentist's wife, set up my next appointment, which is in six months, making it in June, she asked me if I want the fifth or 12th. I assured her I wanted the 12th, as the fifth is my birthday, and I most certainly don't want to go to the dentist on my birthday!

Of course, the horseshoeing appointment rolls around a lot quicker. It really isn't so bad, but my whole forenoon is shot. At least I can sit on the buggy and read and maybe even catch a nap.

In closing, it's when you have sunk to rock bottom that you suddenly find that you have struck the Rock of Ages.

I believe this week we'll have almost-lasagna. You can put it in two smaller pans and freeze it for a quick meal later on.

ALMOST-LASAGNA

2 pounds ground beef or sausage, browned

2 cups thick spaghetti sauce

1 cup chopped onion, fry with meat

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

4 ounces cream cheese

1 cup sour cream

1 cup cottage cheese

8 ounces cooked noodles (or any small pasta)

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

Stir beef, sauce and seasonings together. Set side. Beat cream cheese, sour cream and cottage cheese until well blended.

In a 3-quart casserole dish (greased) or foil pans for freezer, layer half of noodles, half of beef mixture and half of cheese mixture. Repeat with other halves.

Top with grated cheddar cheese and sprinkle with parsley, if desired.

Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.