Religion calendar, Dec. 16-22, 2016

To submit items for this calendar, visit news-gazette.com/living and click "Add an event" under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in the appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.

Events

Christmas Eve services (Dec. 24):

— 4, 7 and 11 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Church St., C. Holy Communion, Carols, and Candlelight at all services. Organ Recital by Ray Wiggs a half hour before each service. Call 356-9078.

— 4 p.m., 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 102 N. State St., C. Family Communion Service with Pageant and Carols, 4 p.m. Music of the Season, 10:30 p.m., with choir, organ and brass, followed by Solemn Mass. Traditional midnight Mass followed by a festive reception, 11 p.m. Call 352-9827.

— 7 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U. Call 344-1120.

Christmas Day services (Dec. 25):

— 9 a.m. at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 102 N. State St., C. Mass service with carols. Call 352-9827.

— 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Church St., C. An informal service of Lessons and Carols in Friendship Center. Call 356-9078.

—10:30 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U. Combined services. Call 344-1120.

Bazaars, food, fundraisers

Diaper drive. Continues today through Dec. 23, Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 208 W. University Ave., C. Holiday collection of diapers for distribution to needy families through empty tomb. Larger sizes particularly needed. Bring to services, 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays, drop off 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays during office hours, or donate online at emmanuelmemorialepiscopal.org/diaper-drive.html.

St. Luke's Food Pantry. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, St. Luke CME Church, 809 N. Fifth St., C. Food distribution. Third Saturday of each month. Call 356-4922 or email patlvsjss1123@att.net.

Cookie Sale. After the 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. a.m. Masses Sunday, Parish Center, Holy Cross Church in Champaign. All proceeds go to the charities of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 1070. Call 356-9961.

Community Christmas Dinner. 12:30 p.m. Dec. 25, First Christian Church, 3601 S. Staley Road, C. Appetizers and traditional, sit-down dinner for people who would otherwise be alone or without a holiday meal to share on Christmas Day. Children under 12 will receive a small gift. Free. Register by Dec. 22. Call or text 369-4865 or email christmasdinner@fcc-online.org with name, phone number and number of attendees.

Music

Christmas carol singalong. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, University YMCA, 1001 S. Wright St., C. An evening of singing Christmas songs and carols accompanied by David Thies, piano, Ben Chidester, guitar and banjo, and Molly Madden, harp. All ages are welcome. Lyrics and refreshments will be provided. Presented by All Souls Presbyterian Church. Call 766-2006 for information.

Christmas Big Band Extravaganza. Two shows, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville. An all-Christmas concert, featuring Doc Ashton and the Root Canals. This is the ninth annual concert featuring instrumental and vocal big band selections. Free. Call 442-0987 for information.

Advent recital and lunch. Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Church St., C. Jonathan Young, the organist and director of music at First Presbyterian Church in Urbana, will play the recital. Bring a sack lunch or order a box lunch ($9) from the church; call 356-9078 by noon on Tuesday.

Miscellaneous

SnugglesStitch-a-thon. 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Bible Education Center at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana. Knit or crochet with others to benefit children in day care centers in South Africa. Bring yarn and needles or use materials donated. Also, a cookie exchange:Bring two to four dozen Holiday cookies in a container to share and exchange. Call 367-2100 or email snuggles.sa@gmail.com.

Chanukah showcase. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sinai Temple, Davis Chapel, 3104 W. Windsor Road, C. Everything needed to observe and celebrate Chanukah. Open in the gift shop, 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 21 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 22. Beginning Dec. 26, limited supplies available in the Temple office during office hours. All profits support the Religious School. Open by appointment also, call 390-4168, 344-6683 or 384-4335.

Longest Night Service. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20, Wesley United Methodist Church, sanctuary, 1203 W. Green St., U. Not everyone experiences the joy and cheer of the Christmas holidays.A simple, reflective service offering words of healing and hope for those living through difficult times. Call 344-1120.

Longest Night Service. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21, Trinity United Church of Christ, 311 E. Moses Ave., Westville. It's not always "the most wonderful time of the year." Know that you are not alone in your grief and struggles this holiday season. All are welcome to come and join us for a time of special music, candle lighting, scripture, reflection, silence, and prayer. Call 267-7717.